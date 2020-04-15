Dana White Will Now Restart UFC with Live Empty Venue Fights

The same day he was named, along with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, to a presidential task force created by Donald Trump to restart the American economy, Dana White has announced the return of UFC next month. White revealed the news in an exclusive interview with Variety, saying UFC will begin producing shows in its Las Vegas APEX facility. "We built the APEX facility next door just in time to save the day from this pandemic," White said. "Live fights will be produced out of there starting next month and for the foreseeable future."

UFC and WWE Are Two Peas in a Pod

White's UFC now joins McMahon's WWE in producing live sports content during the pandemic, which makes it easy to see why both men were named to Trump's task force. White's plan hinges on Nevada loosening restrictions after April 30th as expected. If that doesn't happen, however, White could move operations to Florida, where WWE has already paved the way for declaring sporting events including wrestling "essential."

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

A lot of people complain that Trump, a reality TV star, became president without any experience governing or any real qualifications for the job. Those are fair criticisms and the last thing I want to do is get political, as that's not the kind of content people want from their wrestling journalism. But having a reality TV star as president isn't a problem because it goes too far. The problem is it doesn't go far enough.

Putting pro wrestling and MMA promoters in positions of power in the federal government is exactly what we need to get through this crisis. Who knows better how to fight the coronavirus and economic catastrophe than people in the fighting business, fake or otherwise? You have to be willing to bodyslam the coronavirus if you want to survive. You have to be willing to choke out an economic recession or mount it and deliver crushing blows to the head. Personally, I feel a lot safer knowing that great businessmen like White and McMahon are looking out for the interests of the little guy.