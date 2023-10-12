Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Aaron Rodgers, bctv daily dispatch, daredevil, invincible, Marvel Studios, rick and morty, saturday night live, south park, star trek: prodigy, the fall of the house of usher, travis kelce

Daredevil Reboot, Star Trek: Prodigy, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, Marvel Studios, AEW/WWE, Prime Video's Invincible, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher, Paramount+'s South Park: Joining the Panderverse, Hulu's American Horror Stories, Netflix's Star Trek: Prodigy, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai, WWE/CM Punk, Prime Video's Merry Little Batman, Aaron Rodgers/Travis Kelce, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, Sir Patrick Stewart, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, October 12, 2023:

Saturday Night Live: Pete Davidson, SNL Cast Check In From Read-Thru

Marvel Studios Finally Seems Ready to Take TV Seriously (Thanks, WGA)

Adam Copeland Wins First Match in AEW, Cheesing Off The Chadster

Invincible Season 2 Introduces Viewers to Ben Schwartz's Shapesmith

Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon on Zack Snyder Offer, Series' Final Moment

Hikaru Shida Becomes 3-Time AEW Women's Champ at WWE's Expense

The Fall of the House of Usher Scene: Roderick Doesn't Get Much Sleep

South Park: Joining the Panderverse Set for Paramount+ This October

American Horror Stories Season 3 "Tapeworm" Key Art: Craving Success

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Finds Netflix Home; Set for 2024 Debut

Orange Cassidy Wins International Championship in Hot Shot Change

Saturday Night Live: So THAT Explains Why Pete Davidson Is Hosting

Daredevil: Vincent D'Onofrio on "Born Again" Reboot: "Have Some Trust"

Blue Eye Samurai: Netflix Shares Beautiful, Brutal Key Art Posters

Report: WWE Turns Gives CM Punk Return the Cold Shoulder

Powerhouse Hobbs Destroys Chris Jericho in Blatant Shot at WWE

Daredevil: Born Again Gets Major Reboot: Writers, Directors Released

Merry Little Batman Key Art Confirms December Debut on Prime Video

Aaron Rodgers Says He Wants to Debate Travis Kelce, Facts on Vaccines

Star Trek: Lower Decks Asks: Do You Know Ferengi Rules of Acquisition?

Bryan Danielson Earns TNT Title Shot on Disrespectful AEW Dynamite

Star Trek: Patrick Stewart on How Close Picard Came to Having Hair

