Creature Commandos, Doctor Who, Buffy & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Pibby, Creature Commandos, AEW/WWE, Invincible, Chucky, Fargo, Buffyverse, Gen V, Doctor Who, and more!
With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Dodge Greenley's Pibby, Max's Creature Commandos, Marvel Studios' The Marvels, AEW/WWE, Amazon's Invincible, SYFY & USA Network's Chucky, FX's Fargo, Hulu's American Horror Stories, Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher, Audible's Slayers: A Buffyverse Story, Amazon's Gen V, Jerry Seinfeld, BBC's Doctor Who, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Paramount+'s Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Netflix's Stranger Things, Roku's The Spiderwick Chronicles, Star Trek: Legacy/Jonathan Frakes, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, October 11, 2023:
Pibby Breaks Meta Rules, Yosemite Sam Corrupted in Dodge Greenley Art
Creature Commandos: J. M. DeMatteis Praises James Gunn's DCU Approach
The Marvels Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Spotlights Carol Returning
WWE NXT Preview: Tonight Will Be The Most Star-Studded Episode Ever
Invincible Season 2 Shares First Look at Jay Pharoah's Bulletproof
Chucky S03E02 Images, Sneak Preview: Jake, Devon & Lexy Need A Plan
Fargo Season 5 Teaser: Joe Keery's Gator Is Going to Get Someone Shot
American Horror Stories "Huluween" Event Wants a Captive Audience
House of Usher Preview: Let Mark Hamill Prepare You for "The Fall"
Buffy: Carpenter on "Justice for Cordelia"; Benson on Collaboration
The Marvels: New Posters And TV Spots As Tickets Go On Sale
Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso School AEW on Real Wrestling in Raw Main Event
Gen V S01E05 Promo: Lost Time, Hard Truths & Puppet-on-Puppet Violence
Becky Lynch, Tegan Nox Prove AEW No Match for WWE in Raw Title Bout
Jerry Seinfeld: "Something Is Going to Happen" Regarding Series Finale
Tony Khan Stacks AEW Dynamite for Head-to-Head With Normal WWE NXT
Doctor Who: BBC iPlayer Shares November 1st Streaming News/Details
Saturday Night Live Season 49 Video Welcomes Pete Davidson, Ice Spice
Lawmen: Bass Reeves Trailer, Key Art & Character Portraits Released
Stranger Things Prequel Novel Offers More Eddie Munson Backstory
The Spiderwick Chronicles Series Moves from Disney+ to Roku
Star Trek: Jonathan Frakes on How "Legacy" Could Work, Riker's Role
Doctor Who: Davros Endures By Being Show's Most Nuanced "Big Bad"
Doctor Who, Invincible, Monk, The Crown & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
