Daredevil, Velma, Mayfair Witches, Avatar & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

How can you be so warm?/How can you know what I feel?/Well, it's the way you move your hands/And it's the way you understand/And that's the reason that I'm asking/And that's the reason that I want to know/And that's the reason that I'm asking/And that's the reason that I'm… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Better Than Ezra for "In The Blood" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil getting everyone's attention, Disney+'s Werewolf by Night impressing the bloody hell out of us, Velma finding something more threatening than HBO Max, AMC+'s Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches opening its doors with a teaser, Amazon & Critical Role's The Legend of Vox Machina dropping a Season 2 preview & news of a Season 3 renewal, Sarah Michelle Gellar & Jeff Davis bringing Paramount+'s Wolf Pack to NYCC, and Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender star looking to ease fans' 2010 film fears.

Plus, check out our additional coverage: NBC's Saturday Night Live, Amazon's Outer Range, Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, HBO Max's Penguin, Amazon's The Boys, Neil Gaiman/Good Omens/The Sandman, AMC's The Walking Dead, TBS' AEW Dynamite, HBO's The Idol, VICE TV's Tales from the Territories, The CW's Walker/Walker Independence, The CW's DC's Stargirl, FX's American Horror Story: NYC, The CW's The Winchesters & more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Friday, October 7, 2022:

Avatar: The Last Airbender Star Calms M. Night Shyamalan Film Fears

Wolf Pack: Sarah Michelle Gellar & Jeff Davis' NYCC Travels; BTS Looks

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 Hits January 2023; S03 Confirmed

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Hits AMC+ This January: Official Trailer

Saturday Night Live Season 48: Paddington the Bear Trash-Talk & More

Outer Range Season 2 Gets Amazon Green Light with New Showrunner

When She-Hulk Met Daredevil: Marvel Studios Releases Ep. 8 Fight Scene

Penguin: HBO Max Reportedly In Talks with Craig Zobel to Direct Eps

Velma Has a Much Deadlier Problem Than HBO Max in Official Teaser

The Boys Season 4: What's Butcher Doing in The Belly of The Beast?

Neil Gaiman Takes Good Omens-Like Approach to The Sandman Trolls

The Walking Dead Season 11 Ep. 18 Clip: Ezekiel Explains His Decision

Velma: "Scooby-Doo" Prequel Spinoff Cast Includes Wu, Howerton & More

Five Moments from Dynamite Anniversary That Cheesed Off The Chadster

She-Hulk Writer on Daredevil Fan's NSFW Feige Offer: "Time to Collect"

Four New WWE Commentary Teams for Raw, Smackdown, NXT, and PLEs

The Idol: HBO Drops New Teaser for The Weeknd, Sam Levinson Series

Tales From The Territories: Vice Posts Entire First Episode Online

Werewolf By Night Review: Flawlessly Directed Monster Movie Throwback

Ain't No Party Like a Walker Watch Party for Jared Padalecki

Stargirl Season 3 Ep. 7 Overview Brings "Infinity Inc" Implications

American Horror Story: NYC Teaser Promises "A Season Like No Other"

Andrade vs. Sammy Guevara: 5 Rumored Details About Backstage Brawl

The Winchesters Cast Portraits; The Ackles on Supernatural Guest Stars

Daredevil: Eiza Gonzalez Reyna Addresses Elektra Rumors, Backlash

