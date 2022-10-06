Stranger Things, Velma, LOTR, SNL, AEW & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

With respect to the Little River Band for "Lonesome Loser" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Netflix's Stranger Things writers revealing a major Season 2 change, HBO sharing key art for "Scooby-Doo" prequel spinoff Velma, Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power co-showrunner J.D. Payne responding to online trolls, NBC's Saturday Night Live host Brendan Gleeson making us laugh more with one one promo sketch than the entire Season 48 opener did, and AEW reportedly sending home Andrade after a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara.

Plus, check out our additional coverage: ABC's Big Sky: Deadly Trails, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, HBO Max's Exit Strategy, HBO Max's Titans, Netflix's The Midnight Club, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, Disney+'s Tales of the Jedi, AMC's The Walking Dead, Peacock's Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, The CW's Justice U, Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries & "Dahmer" limited series, and lots more!

Saturday Night Live Cast, Brendan Gleeson Check In From SNL Read-Thru

AEW Reportedly Sends Andrade Home after Sammy Guevara Altercation

Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 Ep. 3 Clip: Beau & Jenny Pay A Visit

Star Trek: Lower Decks: McMahan Not Giving Up on "Enterprise" Cameos

Stranger Things 2 Originally Had Different Fates for Will & Bob

Exit Strategy: Dan Levy Developing Multi-Camera Comedy for HBO Max

Titans Season 4: Ryan Potter's NYCC Stage Dive Challenge Accepted

The Midnight Club: Flanagan, Macy & Fong Series Shares New Previews

The Lord of the Rings: TROP Trolls' Online Hate "Patently Evil": Payne

Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Ep. 2 Clip: Lestat's Greatest Fear

Velma: HBO Max Shares New Key Art for "Scooby-Doo" Spinoff Prequel

Spider-Man's Classic Villain The Lizard Gets Framed?!

Batman: The Animated Series' Catwoman & Nightwing Get Close

Tales of the Jedi: Animated "Star Wars" Anthology Key Art Released

Saturday Night Live Season 48 Ep. 2: Brendan Gleeson, Rebel Skater?

The Walking Dead: Reedus Knows Spinoff Title He Wants; S11E18 Preview

Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin Teaser Debuts On Tenth Anniversary

Rick and Morty Season 6 Ep. 7 Preview: Beth's Hell? A Utopia of Jerrys

Star Trek: McMahan Updates Lower Decks/Strange New Worlds Crossover

Justice U: David Ramsey Offers Update; Are We Getting Arrowverse 2.0?

Unsolved Mysteries Season 3 Trailer: Are You Ready To Solve A Mystery?

With Dahmer, Netflix Exploits Queer Pain & People Of Color (Opinion)

