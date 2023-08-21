Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: chris pratt, dc studios, dcu, james gunn, Pom Klementieff

DCU World Map Being Created; Gunn's Interesting Pratt, Pom Comment

James Gunn had an interesting response when asked about the possibility of Chris Pratt and Pom Klementieff playing themselves in the new DCU.

It's nice to see DC Studios co-head and Superman: Legacy writer/director James Gunn getting back to his steady stream of social media insights & updates. Recently, he cleared up a mistake regarding the upcoming "Crisis" and "Watchmen" animated projects, addressed the rumblings around The Flash star Grant Gustin, made an interesting comparison between "Legacy" and the Steve Carell-starring The 40-Year-Old Virgin to make a point, and even showed some sympathy towards entertainment journalists in the midst of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes. For this go-around, Gunn addresses two topics that more directed at the "bigger picture" of his & co-head Peter Safran's new DCU. First up. Gunn was asked if he would ever have Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars Chris Pratt and Pom Klementieff appear as themselves in the next season of Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker. But apparently there are "reasons" that Gunn has for not wanting either of them to appear as themselves in the new DCU – possibly because Gunn already has something lined up for at least one of them? Take a look…

Then there was this question – a pretty good one, we might add – asking if the new DCU would have the "lay of the land" mapped out as to where the different cities that the superheroes are operating out of are located in relation to one another. And guess what? An "incredibly detailed world map" is being created,,,

DCU: James Gunn Announces Writing & Directing Superman: Legacy

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media for about a week prior:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

Written & directed by James Gunn, DC Studios' Superman: Legacy stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the feature films stars Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!