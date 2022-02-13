Doctor Who, Elmo & Tickle Me Davros: BCTV Daily Dispatch 13 Feb 22

There's something in the way I wanna cry/That makes me think we'll make it out alive/So come on and show me how we're good/I think that we could do some good, mhm/Walk me home in the dead of night/I can't be alone with all that's on my mind (Mhm)/So say you'll stay with me tonight/'Cause there is so much wrong going on outside… but not with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Pink for "Walk Me Home" (check out the video at the end of our recap), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Sesame Street (not) spoiling the BBC's Doctor Who Series 14, Amazon's Reacher versus Tom Cruise's Reacher, Disney+'s Moon Knight intros "Mr. Knight," ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. leaves Netflix this month, Disney+'s Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson is disappointed, MBS's Jujutsu Kaisen confirms Season 2 in 2023, Batman: The Animated Series gets another rewind review, The CW's Arrow star Stephen Amell flashes back, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a look at our reviews- this time around, it's Batman: The Animated Series and FOX's WWE SmackDown.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Sunday, February 13, 2022:

1883 S01E08 Preview: Elsa's Big Decision; Shea Faces Serious Doubts

Stephen Amell Shares Video Flashback to His "Arrow" Training Days

Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson Bummed "Boba Fett" Killed Off [SPOILER]

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Leaving Netflix: So What Does This All Mean?

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Taps Nami Melumad as S01 Score Composer

Moon Knight… Mr. Knight, If You're Nasty; Declan Shalvey Responds

Let The Always Sunny Podcast Be Your Special Valentine This Monday

Sesame Street Spoils Russell T. Davies's Doctor Who Series 14 Plans?!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Confirmed for 2023; Gege Akutami Posts Message

Blade Runner 2099: Ridley Scott, Amazon Developing Live-Action Series

Kitten Bowl Adds Dogs & Puppies as Fires of Feline Disrespect Rage On

A Tale of Two Reachers: In Defense of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher

The Endgame, Law & Order, Ahsoka & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 12 Feb 22

And here's a round-up of our reviews from the past twenty-four hours, including Batman: The Animated Series and FOX's WWE SmackDown:

Batman: The Animated Series Rewind Review: S01E06 It's Never Too Late

SmackDown Recap 2/11: The Not-Seinfeld Show About Nothing

