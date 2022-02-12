The Endgame, Law & Order, Ahsoka & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 12 Feb 22

Do ya really wanna, do ya really wanna taste it?/What's going up must come down/Do ya really wanna, do ya really wanna taste it?/Baby, you're losing ground/Blind to what you'll soon become/The mirror lies, the whole world's wrong but you/Dancing with blinkers on/Throw your dog the invisible bone… and the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Wig Wam for "Do You Wanna Taste It" (check out the video at the end of our recap), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes NBC's Law & Order, Netflix's MCU (Daredevil, The Punisher, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist & The Defenders), Adult Swim's Rick and Morty & James Gunn, Hulu's Pam & Tommy, HBO's Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Disney+'s Star Wars: Ahsoka, NBC's The Endgame, CBS' CSI: Vegas, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a look at our reviews- this time around, it's Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Saturday, February 12, 2022:

Daredevil Star Charlie Cox Knows "A Little Bit" About His MCU Future

Always Sunny: Charlie Day Goes Gladys Knight & The Pips for The Win

Saturday Night Live/Kanye West Beef: Lorne Michaels Rap Battle Next?

Walker: Independence Taps Larry Teng to Direct & EP Prequel Pilot

Rick and Morty Bring In The Big Guns: Snowball Pays James Gunn A Visit

Tales of the Walking Dead: Daniella Pineda Joins Anthology Series Cast

Ahsoka: Ray Stevenson Joins Rosario Dawson in "Mandalorian" Spinoff

The Walking Dead S11 Teaser: Daryl Questions What They're Fighting For

The Endgame Teaser & Preview Images: Who's The Queen & Who's The Pawn?

Pamela Anderson Will Reportedly "Never, Never Watch" Pam & Tommy

WWE SmackDown Preview 2/11: A Battle For The Women's Championship

Peacock Orders Megamind, Abominable & More to Boost Animation Series

Winning Time Full Trailer Released; HBO Lakers Series Debuts March 6th

Law & Order S21 Promo: For Jack McCoy, Making a Statement Isn't Enough

Legends of Tomorrow S07E12 Images: Beebo Pinata? Now That's Just Mean

CSI: Vegas Season 2 – Marg Helgenberger Returning as Catherine Willows

Queer For Fear: Shudder & EP Bryan Fuller Announce Docuseries Project

"With A Netflix Biopic Underway": How To PR 101 The Tinder Swindler

Daredevil, Punisher, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones & More Now Disney-Bound?

Documentary Now! Season 4: IFC Previews Hader & Armisen Comedy Series

Rick and Morty/James Gunn Conspiracy? BCTV Daily Dispatch 11 Feb 22

And here's a round-up of our reviews from the past twenty-four hours, including Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett:

The Book of Boba Fett S01 Finale Brings Flashy Western Finish: Review

