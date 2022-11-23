Doctor Who – Once and Future Audio Drama Celebrates 60th Anniversary

Big Finish marks the 60th Anniversary of Doctor Who with a mammoth eight-part full-cast audio drama series beginning in May 2023. Doctor Who: Once and Future stars Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, Christopher Eccleston, and David Tennant, with dozens more guest casts still to be revealed.

"There will never come a time when we don't need a hero like the Doctor," Steven Moffat has famously said in the past, and Big Finish is offering an excellent 60th-anniversary reminder of that very sentiment. Since landing in 1963, Doctor Who has made history as the world's longest-running action-adventure TV show! As we head into the anniversary year, it's time to revisit the past and commemorate the legacy of those who came before…

"The Time War. The Doctor has been injured and brought to a Time Lord field hospital. His body glows with energy, but this is no regeneration into a future form – instead, the Doctor's past faces begin to appear as he flits haphazardly between incarnations…

Staggering to his TARDIS, the Doctor sets out to solve the mystery of his 'degeneration'. Who has done this to him? How? And why? From the Earth to the stars, across an array of familiar times and places, he follows clues to retrace his steps, encountering old friends and enemies along the way. Tumbling through his lives, the Doctor must stop his degeneration before he loses himself completely…"

Producer David Richardson said, "An astonishing array of talent has come aboard to be a part of this epic eight-hour anniversary story. It's a huge Doctor Who party and a massive celebration that has been years in the making."

The series will be released monthly, with the first seven parts materialising between May and October 2023 and a final coda in November 2024.

"Doctor Who – Once and Future": The Multiple Doctor Crossover Fans Crave

Each story runs approximately 60 minutes, with the first seven stories released monthly from May 2023 to October 2023, with the eighth story releasing in November 2024. Directors include Ken Bentley and Helen Goldwyn, with Matt Fitton and Robert Valentine serving as script editors. David Richardson produces, with Nicholas Briggs and Jason Haigh-Ellery executive producing the set. Now, here's a look at the intel you need to know on the two editions available:

Limited edition bundle:

Pre-order: £75.00 (limited edition CD collection + download) £62 (download only)

General release: £84.00 (limited edition CD collection + download) £68 (download only)

Standard edition bundle:

Pre-order: £72.00 (collector's edition CD series + download) £60 (download only)

General release: £80 (collector's edition CD series + download) £66 (download only)

Standard edition (each):

£10.99 (collector's edition CD + download) £8.99 (download only)

Doctor Who fans worldwide can now pre-order the bundle of all eight audio adventures on a special edition CD (+ download) for just £75, or digital (download only) for just £62, exclusively from the Big Finish website. The CD bundle is strictly limited to just 3,000 pressings and includes numbered CDs, special bonus artworks, and additional audio content, including music suites and extended behind-the-scenes interviews.

All eight stories can also be pre-ordered as separate single releases on standard collector's edition CD (+ download, for £10.99 each) or digital (download only, for £8.99 each). A standard bundle pre-order is available for £72 (on CD + download) or £60 (download only). The standard edition does not include the extras contained in the special edition but does include behind-the-scenes features.

All the above prices include the special pre-order discount and are subject to change after the general release.

Doctor Who – Once and Future can be pre-ordered at the Big Finish website.