Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Doctor Who, Powerpuff, Matlock & Much More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Alien: Earth, Elsbeth, Matlock, The Last of Us, Rick and Morty, Doctor Who, Powerpuff, Daredevil: BA & more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Hulu's Alien: Earth, Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets, CBS's Elsbeth, Alan Ritchson/Batman, ABC's Doctor Odyssey, CBS's Matlock, NBC's SNL, CBS's Ghosts, HBO's The Last of Us, Max's Gremlins: The Wild Batch, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Prime Video's #1 Happy Family, Wednesday/Lady Gaga, Max's Skinny Dip, BBC's Am I Being Unreasonable?, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, BBC's Doctor Who, MLB x "Demon Slayer," Apple TV+'s Severance, The CW's Powerpuff, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Alien: Earth, Yellowjackets, Elsbeth, Alan Ritchson & Batman, Matlock, SNL, The Last of Us, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Wednesday/Lady Gaga, Rick and Morty, Doctor Who, Powerpuff, Daredevil: Born Again, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, March 7, 2025:

Alien: Earth Offers Clues in USCSS Maginot Video Transmission Clips

Yellowjackets S03E05: Did Tai Do That? Preview: Shauna/Walter Team-Up?

Elsbeth Gets Caught Up in Some "Family" Business: S02E14 Sneak Peeks

Reacher Star Alan Ritchson On Batman Rumors Not Going Away & More

Doctor Odyssey Returns Tonight: The Crew Faces a "Shark Attack!"

Matlock: Check Out Our Preview of Tonight's Episode: "Game Day"

SNL 50: Mumbo Jumbo Squiggly! It's Lady Gaga/Bowen Yang Promo Time!

Ghosts: Check Out Our Preview of S04E15: "The Bachelorette Party"

The Last of Us Season 2 Image Gallery Spotlights New & Familiar Faces

Gremlins: The Wild Batch Season 2 Returns In April: New Guest Voices

AEW Dynamite: Tony Khan's Scissor Attack on Wrestling Dignity

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Character Posters Released

#1 Happy Family USA Trailer Previews Ramy Youssef's Animated Series

Wednesday: Lady Gaga "Had an Amazing Time" Being Part of Season 2

Nasu: Summer in Andalusia: Anime Film Comes to Blu-Ray on March 11th

Skinny Dip: Bill Lawrence to Adapt Carl Hiaasen Book as Max Series

Am I Being Unreasonable?: BBC Comedy Season 2 Hits Hulu on March 12th

Rick and Morty Season 8 Preview: Arcade Morty, Homesteader Rick & More

Doctor Who Season 2 Sees Freddie Fox Set for "Fearsome Villain" Role

MLB x Demon Slayer Anime Film Previews World Tour Tokyo Series

Severance: Ben Stiller on Obama Turning Down Lumon Video Voice Cameo

Powerpuff: "The Powerpuff Girls" Series Trailer Surfaces Online

Daredevil: Born Again: Woll & Henson Set for Season 2 Return (???)

The Last of Us, SNL/Lady Gaga, The Ark & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!