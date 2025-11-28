Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Doctor Who & Star Trek, Huntr/X, Buffy Debate: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Eminem & Jack White, Buffy, KPop Demon Hunters, One Piece, Stranger Things 5, Doctor Who/Star Trek, and more!

Article Summary Buffy debate continues as Chloé Zhao joins Team Spike and discusses a surprise for Sarah Michelle Gellar

We look at how a Doctor Who and Star Trek crossover focusing on Christina Chong could work

KPop Demon Hunters: Huntr/X makes a splash with Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade debut

Eminem and Jack White shock fans with an epic Lions/Packers halftime performance collaboration, and much more in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Bob's Burgers, Eminem & Jack White, National Dog Show, Buffy, The Boys, KPop Demon Hunters, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, One Piece, Stranger Things 5, Smiling Friends, Carrie, Doctor Who/Star Trek, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, November 28th, 2025:

Bob's Burgers Fans Get a Little "Thanksloving" for the Holidays

The Road: Check Out S01E07: "The Hall, Little Rock, AK" Sneak Peeks

Eminem Joins Jack White On-Stage During Lions/Packers Halftime Show

Doctor Who: The War Between the Land and the Sea Gets New Trailer

2025 National Dog Show Awards Belgian Sheepdog Soleil Best in Show

AEW Collision Preview: The Perfect Thanksgiving Dessert

Buffy: Chloé Zhao is Team Spike; Had "The Prom" Surprise For Gellar

The Boys Season 5: Homelander Pardons "Starflake" for Thanksgiving

KPop Demon Hunters: Huntr/X Makes Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Debut

One Piece: Monkey D. Luffy, King of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!

AEW Dynamite Review: Tony Khan Ruined The Chadster's Thanksgiving

Stranger Things Brings Upside Down to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Spider-Man Swings His Way Back to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

KPop Demon Hunters Makes Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Debut (VIDEO)

Smiling Friends S03E08 "The Glep EP": Guess Who We Learn More About?

Carrie: Lillard Praises Flanagan Approach to Stephen King Novel, Cast

Starfleet Academy: Lynch on Colm Meaney, Fulfilling Star Trek Dream

Spartacus: House of Ashur: Lucy Lawless Offers Behind-The-Scenes Look

South Park, American Horror Story 13 & Doctor Who: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Star Trek: Kirsten Beyer on Weathering Fan Reactions, Thinking Forward

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewing Guide: Balloons, Floats & More!

2025 National Dog Show Viewing Guide: Everything You Need to Know!

Doctor Who/Star Trek Crossover: Could Christina Chong Be The Key?

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!