Doctor Who: Steven Moffat Posts "A Christmas Carol" First Draft Script

Doctor Who fans who joined 'Doctor Who' Lockdown's Emily Cook, show writer/showrunner Steven Moffat, and stars Matt Smith, Karen Gillan, and Arthur Darvill for a live tweet-a-long of "A Christmas Story" remember the promise that Moffat made. After making several references to the adventure's first draft script, Moffat promised to get it to Cook so that fans could take a look. On Thursday, that's exactly what fans found in their stocking: a look at the first draft of the script, with all 70-plus pages available to download in user-friendly PDF format here. But just in case you need a little more convincing, here's a look at the first four pages to get you hooked;

In "Revolution of the Daleks," the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) is locked away in a space prison, leaving Captain Jack (John Barrowman), Yaz (Mandip Gill), and series-departing Graham (Bradley Walsh) and Ryan (Tosin Cole) to save the Earth from the machinations of a new version of the Doctor's arch-enemy. Joining the special are Chris Noth (Sex and the City), who will be back as the disgraced Jack Robertson. Dame Harriet Walter (Killing Eve, Succession) will also be making her Doctor Who debut for the special, alongside television star Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (The Trial of Christine Keeler).

Viewers last saw the Thirteenth Doctor at the end of season 12, where her fate was left hanging in the balance as she was locked away in a high-security alien prison with no hope of escape. In the upcoming New Year's Day special, Yaz, Ryan, and Graham are far away on Earth and having to carry on with their lives without her. However, they soon discover a disturbing plan forming. A plan which involves a Dalek. How can you fight a Dalek without the Doctor? Even with Captain Jack's help, the gang is set to face one of their biggest and most frightening challenges yet.