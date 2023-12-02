Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, Bill Maher, dave chappelle, doctor who, george santos, house of the dragon, rick and morty, suicide squad, the boys, The Rookie

Doctor Who, The Boys, Bill Maher, HOTD & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Rookie, Bill Maher, Rick and Morty, George Santos, The Boys, Doctor Who, HOTD, Chappelle/Boebert & more!

Article Summary Welcome to Bleeding Cool's BCTV Daily Dispatch for Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Today, we're looking at Crunchyroll's Spy x Family, ABC's The Rookie, Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Warner Bros. Animation/Cartoon Network, Bill Maher, Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen, and Prime Video's Reacher.

In addition, we have Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, HBO's The Last of Us, George Santos, Prime Video's Fallout, NWA Champion EC3, Prime Video's The Boys, and BBC's Doctor Who.

Along with HBO's House of the Dragon, Netflix's The Crown, Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Dave Chappelle/Lauren Boebert, Max's Suicide Squad ISEKAI, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, December 2, 2023:

Spy x Family Season 2 Ep. 8: Yor's Killer Symphony & Yuri's Bad Tea

The Rookie S06: Eric Winter Shares BTS Video: "Band is Back Together"

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End S01E12 "A Real Hero"& A Big Hamburg

WBD Recognizes Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Union Efforts

Bill Maher, "Anti-Woke Comedy" & Freedom of Speech Hypocrisy

Jujutsu Kaisen S02E18 "Right and Wrong": More Punches Than Words

AEW Rampage Preview: Tonight's Show Will Cheese You Off

Reacher Season 2 Preview Kicks Off Prime Video December 2023 Trailer

Rick and Morty S07E08 Cold Open: Water-T's Back Crunching Numbers

The Last of Us Season 2: Craig Mazin Confirms February 2024 Start Date

A Late-Night Goodbye to George Santos: SNL/Yang & Colbert/Guillén

Fallout Series Teases "Important Announcement" Broadcast This Weekend

EC3 On Moving Forward, Being NWA Champion, & More

The Boys Season 4 Official Teaser Being Unleashed During CCXP 2023

Doctor Who "Wild Blue Yonder" Preview Images: A Robot Friend or Foe?

House of the Dragon Season 2 Preview This Saturday; Key Art Released

The Crown Season 6 Part 2 Official Trailer, Key Art Poster Released

Squid Game: The Challenge Finale Trailer; Final 3 Players Spotlighted

Star Trek: Picard: Stashwick Reveals Shaw Twist on Seven Promotion

Dave Chappelle "Tricked" by Lauren Boebert Raises Some Questions

Suicide Squad ISEKAI Anime Set for 2024: Teaser, Key Art, Cast & More

The Boys/Saga, Battlestar Galactica, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

