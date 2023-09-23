Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: American Horror Story, amptp, bctv daily dispatch, buffy, doctor who, gen v, loki, lynda carter, one piece, soldier boy, squid game, wga, wonder woman

Wonder Woman, Soldier Boy, Loki, Buffy & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Wonder Woman Lynda Carter, Audible's Slayers: A Buffyverse Story, FX's American Horror Story: Delicate, WWE/Matt Riddle, TNT's AEW Rampage, Netflix's The Fall Of The House Of Usher, FOX's WWE SmackDown, Netflix's One Piece, Russell Brand, Angelica Ross/Emma Roberts, Hulu's Futurama, Lazarus, Disney+'s Loki, Soldier Boy/Gen V, Cartoon Network's Teen Titans GO!, BBC's Doctor Who, Amazon's Prime Video, Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge, Star Trek: Voyager, NSYNC/Hot Ones, WGA/AMPTP, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, September 23, 2023:

Slayers: Carpenter, Hayes Share "Buffy" Audio Drama Series BTS Looks

American Horror Story: Delicate S12E02 "Rockabye" Trailer Released

Matt Riddle: "I'm No Longer With WWE"

AEW Rampage: Grand Slam Cheeses Off Chadster With 2-Hour Special

The Fall Of The House Of Usher: Mike Flanagan Does Poe Proud (Review)

WWE SmackDown Preview: Another Friday Night On FOX with John Cena

One Piece Showrunner Big Fan of Seeing Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr. Kureha

Russell Brand Responds to "Distressing" Week; Goes Conspiracy Route

AHS: Angelica Ross Shares Details on Emma Roberts Apology Call

Futurama Season 11 Ep. 10 Preview: The Crew Questions What's Real

Lazarus: Life on Mars Sequel Series Pilot Table Read Set for November

American Horror Story: Delicate Opening Title Sequence Released

Loki Gets Slapped Around by "Hands of Time" in New Season 2 Teaser

Green Wing Was Named After Spider-Man Villain, The Vulture

The Boys Confirms Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy for Gen V (But How?)

Teen Titans GO! Shifts Into Crossover Overdrive for WB 100th (Preview)

Doctor Who Subwave Network: 60th Anniversary Trailer This Saturday

Amazon Adds Ads to Prime Video in 2024; Ad-Free Tier Option Available

Squid Game: The Challenge Teaser: What Would YOU Do for $4.56 Million?

Voyager: Roxann Dawson Explains Directing Foundation Over Star Trek

NSYNC Members Tease Galactic Rift Over Star Wars Cameos on "Hot Ones"

Wonder Woman, Rick and Morty, Fear TWD & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

WGA, AMPTP Meeting Again Friday; Members Urged to Join Picket Lines

