Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel, AMC's Talamasca: The Secret Order, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Prime Video's The Boys, Prime Video's Gen V, Super Bowl LX Halftime & Bad Bunny, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Skybound's Energon Universe, DC Studios' Mister Miracle, HBO's Lanterns, Apple TV's Pluribus, Hulu's Murdaugh: Death in the Family, Elizabeth Olsen/Scarlet Witch, Netflix: DC Studios & DC Comics, Apple TV's Shrinking, HBO Max's Baby Assassins Everyday!, and BBC's Doctor Who!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, October 23, 2025:

Hazbin Hotel Creator Medrano Shares Memories From Broadway Debut

Talamasca: The Secret Order NYC Special Premiere Event Images Released

AEW Dynamite Preview: WrestleDream (or WrestleNightmare) Fallout

The Boys Showrunner on Gen V Season 2 Finale Impacting Final Season

Super Bowl LX Halftime: Bad Bunny Not Going Anywhere: Goodell

Sarah Michelle Gellar Discusses Buffy Return Feeling "Very Surreal"

Energon Universe: Skybound, Hasbro Developing Animated Series Adapt

Mister Miracle Animated Series Adapt "Looking So Damn Good": King

Lanterns: Aaron Pierre on Green Lantern Corps Being "Beautiful Thing"

Pluribus Trailer: Carol's Mission? Stop Happiness, Save Humanity

Murdaugh: Death in the Family Creators on Unraveling a Tragic Legacy

Elizabeth Olsen Keeping Door Wide Open for MCU/Scarlet Witch Return

Welcome to Netflix's DC Studios & DC Comics? Some WBD Speculation

Shrinking Season 3 Debuts Jan. 2026; Apple TV Offers First Look

Baby Assassins Everyday! Best Gen Z Hitwomen Sitcom Ever Hits HBO Max

Grant Morrison Planned Out A Season Of Doctor Who With Ben Wheatley

