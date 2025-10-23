Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
The Boys/Gen V, Energon Universe, Lanterns & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Hazbin Hotel, The Boys/Gen V, Buffy, Energon Universe, Mister Miracle, Lanterns, DC Studios/DC Comics & more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel, AMC's Talamasca: The Secret Order, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Prime Video's The Boys, Prime Video's Gen V, Super Bowl LX Halftime & Bad Bunny, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Skybound's Energon Universe, DC Studios' Mister Miracle, HBO's Lanterns, Apple TV's Pluribus, Hulu's Murdaugh: Death in the Family, Elizabeth Olsen/Scarlet Witch, Netflix: DC Studios & DC Comics, Apple TV's Shrinking, HBO Max's Baby Assassins Everyday!, and BBC's Doctor Who!
Hazbin Hotel Creator Medrano Shares Memories From Broadway Debut
Talamasca: The Secret Order NYC Special Premiere Event Images Released
AEW Dynamite Preview: WrestleDream (or WrestleNightmare) Fallout
The Boys Showrunner on Gen V Season 2 Finale Impacting Final Season
Super Bowl LX Halftime: Bad Bunny Not Going Anywhere: Goodell
Sarah Michelle Gellar Discusses Buffy Return Feeling "Very Surreal"
Energon Universe: Skybound, Hasbro Developing Animated Series Adapt
Mister Miracle Animated Series Adapt "Looking So Damn Good": King
Lanterns: Aaron Pierre on Green Lantern Corps Being "Beautiful Thing"
Pluribus Trailer: Carol's Mission? Stop Happiness, Save Humanity
Murdaugh: Death in the Family Creators on Unraveling a Tragic Legacy
Elizabeth Olsen Keeping Door Wide Open for MCU/Scarlet Witch Return
Welcome to Netflix's DC Studios & DC Comics? Some WBD Speculation
Shrinking Season 3 Debuts Jan. 2026; Apple TV Offers First Look
Baby Assassins Everyday! Best Gen Z Hitwomen Sitcom Ever Hits HBO Max
Grant Morrison Planned Out A Season Of Doctor Who With Ben Wheatley
