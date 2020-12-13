Final Resolution Results: Havok and Neveah vs. The Sea Stars

Hey, hey, it's The Chadster! Covering Impact Wrestling's Final Resolution PPV tonight here on Bleeding Cool. The Chadster has been working hard since becoming a Bleeding Cool contributor, hoping to prove that I could handle live PPV coverage, the pinnacle of writing for a clickbait wrestling news site.

The only unfortunate part is that I have to share the spotlight with that unfunny oaf Jude Terror, who, by the way, just hoped for the Chadster to fail at my first live PPV report in his report on the opening match. How classy.

Final Resolution emanates from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee and airs exclusively on Impact Plus. On the card tonight: The Sea Stars face Havok and Neveah. Hernandez takes on Fallah Bahh with special officials Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz at ringside. Rohit Raju defends the X-Division Championship in the final Defeat Rohit challenge of 2020. Eric Young (with Joe Doering) faces Rhino. Larry Dreamer fights Tommy Dreamer in an "Old School Rules" match for Larry's freedom. Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb with a K team up to take on Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards. Deonna Purrazzo (with Kimber Lee) defends the Knockouts Championship against Rosemary (with Taya Valkyrie). Karl Anderson faces Ethan Page (with Josh Alexander), and if Page wins, The North gets a tag team championship shot. And finally, Rich Swann defends the Impact World Championship against Chris Bey.

And here we go. You can do it, Chadster!

Josh Matthews and Madison Rayne, as fine a commentary duo as has ever existed, talk about the matches coming up on the card tonight. Matthews informs us that Kenny Omega's tour bus is in the parking lot.

The Sea Stars face Havok and Neveah in a tag team match. This match isn't part of the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament. Neveah and Delmi begin the match, and Delmi gets the upper hand, but Havok reverses the tide with Ashley. Delmi falls into the babyface, getting beat down role. She fills that role for quite a while in this match. Ashley tags in, but it's not really a hot tag because Havok just kicks her butt too. Neveah pins Delmi after a cutter. Sea Stars never had a chance.

Havok and Neveah defeat The Sea Stars.

This match wasn't much more than a squash for Havok and Neveah, but one thing The Chadster really appreciates about Impact is the complete lack of silence from the crowd. Wrestling is so much better without a crowd.

Whew! The Chadster knocked that out of the park! Now, I've been told to introduce this… strange man taking over for the next match in Bleeding Cool's live match-by-match coverage of Impact Wrestling's Final Resolution: someone calling themselves El Presidente?

