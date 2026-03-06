Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Boys, Lanterns, Rick and Morty & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Alien: Earth, The Boys, Lanterns, Rick and Morty, The Testaments, The Pitt, Young Sherlock, Ted, and more!

Article Summary Dive into the latest updates on The Boys, including Soldier Boy, Homelander, and Season 5 reveals

Get first looks and news on Lanterns, Rick and Morty Season 9, and Alien: Earth Season 2

Catch previews for Ted, Young Sherlock, The White Lotus, and The Testaments

Explore TV news, previews, and insights covering SNL, Power Rangers, Ghosts, Matlock, and more

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Alien: Earth, The White Lotus, High Potential, The Boys, Lanterns, Rick and Morty, The Testaments, Always Sunny, Power Rangers, Law & Order: SVU, The Pitt, Ghosts, Matlock, Elsbeth, Young Sherlock, Ted, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, March 6th, 2026:

SNL Promos: Ryan Gosling/"The Notebook," Gorillaz & Insider Trading

Alien: Earth Season 2 Filming Set to Get Underway This May: Chandler

Road Dogg Finally Figures Out How to Improve SmackDown Creative

AEW Dynamite Review: Who Books a Title Change on Free TV?!

The White Lotus: Cassel, Fila & Tereszkiewicz Join Season 4 Cast

High Potential Renewed for Season 3; Showrunner Harthan Departing

The Boys S05 Thoughts: Soldier Boy/Ackles, Padalecki/Collins & More

Lanterns Official Images Spotlight Chandler, Pierre & Macdonald

Welcome to Rick and Morty MEGASPHERE! Season 9 "Coming Soon"

The Testaments Trailer: Hulu Offers Look at "Handmaid's Tale" Spinoff

Lanterns Teaser Was Exactly What We Expected (That's a Good Thing)

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18: Cricket & Pappy McPoyle Teases

Lanterns Drops Early, The Boys, Firefly & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Boys Season 5 Final Trailer: Homelander Is Seeking Immortality

Power Rangers Star Jones Discusses Series Exceeding Expectations

Law & Order: Check Out Our Season 25 Episode 14: "Remedies" Preview

Law & Order: SVU S27E14: "Frequency" Preview: A Race Against Time

The Hunting Party Continues Tonight: Our S02E06: "Lou Kaplan" Preview

The Pitt S02E09 "3:00 P.M." Preview: Hatosy Directs; Wyle on Season 3

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: Our S02E12: "The G Word…" Preview

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 12 Preview: Can Jay & Sam Make "The List"?

Matlock Season 2 Ep. 10 Preview: Will "The Greater Good" Be Served?

Can Elsbeth Comb Through a Hairy Case? S03E12 "All's Hair" Preview

Young Sherlock Showrunner on Telling Holmes' Origin Story, Guy Ritchie

How to Survive Without Me: Kaley Cuoco Shifts From Murder Mysteries

We Are the Dead: A24 Adapting Shepherd-Robinson's Novel for Television

Miss Scarlet: PBS Masterpiece Series Set to End After Seven Seasons

Married With Children: Applegate on Initially Passing, Image Issues

Ted: Grimes and Ubach on Family Dynamic, MacFarlane, Orville & More

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!