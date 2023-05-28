FTR Survives Guitar Chaos to Retain Tag Titles at Double or Nothing

Hello valued readers! The Chadster here, once again providing you with the most unbiased coverage of AEW Double or Nothing out there! Auughh man! So unfair that Tony Khan dared to book this PPV on the same week as WWE Night of Champions. But fear not, because The Chadster is here to give an objective take on what surely must be the worst match ever seen: FTR vs. Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. 🤬

The third match of the night at Double or Nothing had FTR defending the AEW Tag Team Championship against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, with Jay Briscoe, a friend to both teams, caught in the middle as special guest referee. The Chadster has to roll his eyes, as Tony Khan just had to add an extra layer of drama to this one just to really stick it to WWE. Disrespectful! 😒 The story of this match revolved around the question of whether or not Briscoe would call it down the middle; typical wrestling trope alert – special referee always takes sides! 🙄

As the match progressed, Sonjay Dutt kept interfering on behalf of Lethal and Jarrett, prompting Briscoe to eject him, and then eject Satnam Singh as well. But, of course, during this distraction, Jarrett tried hitting FTR Bald with a guitar. Oh but, Bald moved and Jarrett hit Briscoe instead, leaving FTR with a pin but no ref to count. 🤷

So in comes ref Aubrey Edwards but Karen Jarrett hits her with a guitar too. What's with all the guitars? It's ridiculous! 😡 Jarrett and Lethal managed to hit their finishing moves on FTR, but when Singh (who didn't leave) woke up Briscoe to count, FTR Bald still kicked out. Seriously, Tony? This level of drama is just too much. The Chadster can't even! 😤

Finally, Jarrett's berating of Briscoe led to FTR hitting their Shatter Machine and pinning him for the win. Of course, FTR and Briscoe just had to hug it out after the match. Ugh! 🤦‍♂️

This match was just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. The guitar shenanigans, the overly dramatic booking – none of it holds a candle to WWE's storytelling. The Chadster is convinced that Tony Khan is deliberately booking these matches to cheese him off. 😠

No matter how much Tony Khan tries to get under The Chadster's skin, The Chadster will continue monitoring Double or Nothing to keep the readers up to date on his disrespectful antics! So check back later! And don't forget: The Chadster is the only unbiased wrestling journalist out there! 😇

