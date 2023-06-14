Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, donald trump, fox news, good omens, james gunn, preview, streaming, superman & lois, television, the continental, Tucker Carlson

Good Omens 2, Superman & Lois/Arrowverse & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Tucker Carlson/FOX "News," Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Trump, Good Omens 2, Superman & Lois, and more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Matt Nathanson with "Headphones," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman, Tucker Carlson/FOX "News," WWE Raw/NXT, Disney+'s Steamboat Silly, Stephen Colbert, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Donald Trump, Peacock's The Continental, James Gunn (Peacemaker, Waller, Creature Commandos & Blue Beetle), FX's American Horror Story, Amazon's Good Omens 2, BBC's Doctor Who, Apple TV+'s Foundation, Amazon's The Horror of Dolores Roach, The CW's Superman & Lois, MAN ON A MISSION, "Bosch" universe, HBO's Winning Time, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Good Omens 2, Superman & Lois/Arrowverse, The Continental, James Gunn/DCU, Donald Trump, My Adventures with Superman, Tucker Carlson/FOX "News" & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, June 14, 2023:

My Adventures with Superman Posts Jack Quaid-Approved Title Sequence

Tucker Carlson Apparently Ignoring FOX "News" C&D, Posts New Episode

WWE NXT Preview: Will Seth Rollins Accept Bron Breakker's Challenge?

Steamboat Silly: Disney100 Trailer Intros Mickey Mouse Multiverse

WWE Raw Review: New Women's Championship Belt Just Dropped

Stephen Colbert Extends CBS/"The Late Show" Contract Through 2026

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 BTS Preview, S01 Recap Released

Donald Trump Set for Different "Reality Show" After Not Guilty Plea

The Continental: Peacock Releases Preview Images for John Wick Prequel

James Gunn on Peacemaker S02, Waller, Blue Beetle & Creature Commandos

American Horror Story Season 10 Was Supposed to Have More Evan Peters

Good Omens 2 Leak: Gaiman NOT Happy, Doesn't Blame Fans; No Questions

Doctor Who: Tennant Has Seen Gatwa In Action; 60th Annv "Victory Lap"

Foundation Season 2 Official Trailer Signals a Time for A Reckoning

James Gunn Talks Superman: Legacy; Rosenbaum "Definitely the Best Lex"

The Horror of Dolores Roach Scares Up An Official Trailer & Images

Superman & Lois Season 4 News Raises Arrowverse, Series Red Flags

MAN WITH A MISSION: Speaking with One of J-Rock's Biggest Bands

Bosch Universe Writers & Cast Members Join WGA Strike Together March

Winning Time Season 2 Trailer Debuts; HBO Sets Tipoff for August 6th

Star Trek: Picard Star Todd Stashwick Tempts Jonathan Frakes with D&D

Good Omens 2, Superman & Lois, Star Trek & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!