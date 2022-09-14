Gotham Knights, She-Hulk, Secret Invasion & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

If he could hold her so close in his arms again/If she could show him/The letter her heart forgot to send why/They're livin' dreams on their own/Ooh, they'll never stop running/The girl can't help it, she needs more/He hasn't found what he's lookin' for/They're still standing in the rain/He can't help it, and she's just that way… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Journey for "Girl Can't Help It" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics… including Jimmy Kimmel owing Quinta Brunson and Abbott Elementary an apology; "The Karate Kid" franchise stars meeting up on Netflix's Cobra Kai (no spoilers), Olivia Colman connecting Disney+'s Secret Invasion with Captain America: The First Avenger, AMC's The Walking Dead CCO Scott M. Gimple getting us curious about a series finale end credits scene, HBO's Succession star Brian Cox throwing series shade at Showtime's Billions (while Showtime reportedly looks to be "dead cabler walking"), and The CW's Gotham Knights co-creator Natalie Abrams confirming the start of production (with Misha Collins offering his support).

Plus, we look at HBO's House of the Dragon, Peacock's A Friend of the Family, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, WWE/NXT, HBO's Last Week Tonight, AMC's Tales of the Walking Dead, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, HBO Max's Titans, Amazon's Gen V, Danny DeVito, Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law & tons more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Wednesday, September 14, 2022:

House of the Dragon: GOT Tips Cap to Leslie Jones Plan B Observation

A Friend Of The Family Official Trailer Previews Peacock Series

Star Trek: Picard Reuniting "The Next Generation" Cast at NYCC & More

Criminal Minds: Mantegna, Brewster, Messer Offer "Evolution" Intel

Gotham Knights: Natalie Abrams, Misha Collins Signal Production Start

Showtime Shut Down Being Eyed, Would Merge with Paramount+: Report

NXT 2.0 Preview 9/13: A Tag Team Title Match Inside A Steel Cage

Last Week Tonight: Sky Cuts John Oliver/Queen Elizabeth II Jokes in UK

Tales of the Walking Dead S01E06 Images: Haunted House, Haunted Minds

Interview with the Vampire: AMC Releases New Anne Rice Adapt Images

Rick and Morty Season 6 Starts Strong; S06E01 "Solaricks" For Free

New Women's Tag Champs Crowned on WWE Raw… But Why Though?

Succession: Brian Cox Doesn't Want HBO Series Ending Up Like Billions

The Walking Dead Finale End Credits Scene? S11E17/S11E18 Overviews

Secret Invasion/Captain America: TFA Connecting Via Olivia Colman?

Titans S04 Update: Metropolis, S.T.A.R. Labs, Brother Blood & More

Gen V Star Lizze Broadway Nears Filming End on The Boys Spinoff Series

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid III Star [SPOILER] "Ran into an Old Friend"

Jimmy Kimmel Owes Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary An Emmys Apology

Always Sunny: Danny DeVito Brings More "Jersey" to Jersey Mike's Subs

House of the Dragon S01E04 Review: Rhaenyra Rises Above Convention

She-Hulk Director on Madisynn/Wong Improv Scene, Guggenheim's Audition

