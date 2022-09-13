NXT 2.0 Preview 9/13: A Tag Team Title Match Inside A Steel Cage

Tonight marks the first anniversary of the rainbow-colored NXT 2.o era for the brand, and uh, it certainly has been a year. While most fans would agree that the overall quality of the show and the brand around it has dropped considerably as they've traded serious storytelling and high work rate for gimmicks and obnoxious comedy. But it's not all grim, as there has been the rise of young stars who look destined for main roster success (especially with Vince McMahon now out the door), such as Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, and The Creed Brothers, among others. So how will NXT 2.0 celebrate its first anniversary? How do a couple of Championship matches and a Cage Match sound?

After unifying the NXT UK and NXT Tag Team Titles, Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly will face a pretty epic challenge tonight as they will defend the titles against The Creed Brothers inside a Steel Cage. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about it.

Pretty Deadly may have stunned the WWE Universe when they unified the NXT Tag Team Titles after a chaotic Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match at Worlds Collide, but all anyone talked about was how Damon Kemp's betrayal gifted Kit Wilson & Elton Prince the titles. Determined to show the naysayers their victory was not a fluke, Pretty Deadly look to prove they are the greatest tag team ever when they square off against The Creed Brothers with their titles on the line. Wilson & Prince are so determined to solidify their claim on the NXT Tag Team Titles that they decided to let the NXT Universe pick the stipulation for their showdown. After all the votes were tallied, it was determined the two tandems would go head-to-head in a Steel Cage Match! What will the WWE Universe have in store for the two teams, and can Pretty Deadly silence the haters, or will the irate Creed Brothers take out their frustrations on the UK duo and win back their titles? Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

Along with that, tonight on NXT 2.0, we'll see Carmelo Hayes defend the North American title against a mystery opponent, Cameron Grimes and a mystery partner against Tony D'Angelo and Stacks, Arianna Grace and Kiana James facing Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark, Fallon Henley taking on Lash Legend, and Hank Walker facing Javier Bernal.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT 2.o tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.