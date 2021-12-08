Hawkeye Preview: Kate, Clint & Those Awkward Tea Time Talks

Disney+ and Marvel are slaying (or should we say sleigh-ing) the season with the new series Hawkeye, all about the most ignored Avenger and his antics post-MCU. Dragging Clint Barton's (Jeremy Renner) retired, hard of hearing ass back into the game is Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who accidentally reignites his feud with the "tracksuit mafia", just in time for the holidays.

In a new clip released from this week's episode, Kate and Clint have an icy little chat with Kate's mom Eleanor (Vera Farmiga) & Jack (Tony Dalton) about Kate attempting to hack her mom's work computer. She works in cyber-security, did she really not think her mom would find out? All that leads to this fantastic clip, that shows Kate saying the exact wrong thing, yet again.

Naturally, Jack is playing oblivious while Eleanor tries to actually parent. So much for that book on being a step-dad. Meanwhile, Kate is deflecting at a pro-level while Clint has a much more pro approach to interrogation: just shut up.

Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway. Hawkeye, a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton's past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit. The series also marks the first on-screen appearance of Echo, a Deaf crime boss and Wilson Fisk's adopted daughter.

After seeing Maya's origins in last week's episode, rumors of a Kingpin and/or Daredevil appearance later on in Hawkeye are swirling faster than falling snow. Hawkeye continues its weekly release of season one's six episodes Wednesdays on Disney+.