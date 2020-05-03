Kevin Owens and Jimmy Uso Injured, Owens Also Quarantining

Two WWE superstars were injured at WrestleMania 36. Kevin Owens has suffered from an ankle injury, the severity of which is not yet known. Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso has suffered a knee injury and will be out for 6-9 months. Owens revealed his injury in an interview with a Canadian sports website. Apparently, Owens received the injury while diving off the WrestleMania sign to put Seth Rollins through a table in their match, though we'll assume it was well worth it to punish the "Monday Night Messiah". However, Owens being out of action isn't solely injury-related. Owens said he's also choosing to stay home with his family during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's special that we were considered essential in the state of Florida, but maybe it's a mentality where they think people need such distraction," Owens said. "The great thing about WWE is that it doesn't require us to be there if we don't want to. This is also why in the last two weeks I have not been present, because I preferred to be at home with my family." Read the full interview here.

As for Jimmy Uso, Ringside News reports (and Dave Meltzer confirms) that Uso injured his knee during the three-way ladder match at WrestleMania. Uso will need surgery and be out for six to nine months, the report says. This is why the Usos are not involved in the fatal four-way for the tag team championships at Money in the Bank next weekend. Instead, tag champs The New Day will take on Miz and Morrison, the Forgotten Sons, and Lucha House Party.

Owens and Uso's injury just go to show that even while WWE was pre-taping matches and editing allowed them to use crash pads and other safety procedures to make stunts safer in the ring, wrestling is still a dangerous sport whose competitors put their bodies on the line for our entertainment. Bleeding Cool wishes the speediest of recoveries to both men.