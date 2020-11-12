Matches Set for Next Week's AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT

Another Wednesday Night has come and gone, and soon enough, we will find out who won the ratings battle between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. But before the dust settles on that — and let me tell you, The Chadster is really pulling for NXT this time — last night's shows did reveal a little bit of what we can expect in the near future.

MJF bought tickets for everyone in the Inner Circle to take a trip to Las Vegas in honor of Chris Jericho's birthday. They'll be going next week, so we're going to get The Inner Circle Slays Vegas on next week's AEW Dynamite. The Young Bucks will put their newly won AEW Tag Team Championships on the line against up-and-coming tag team Top Flight, who are new to AEW. Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin will fight Ricky Starks and Brian Cage in a tag team match. Spilling out of Full Gear, Kip Sabian will take on Orange Cassidy. And announced at the very end of the show, Pac will make his in-ring return for a match against The Blade after showing up at the end of Dynamite.

Additionally, though the next AEW PPV won't be happening until 2021, it looks like the December 2nd episode of Dynamite is shaping up to be a big one. And on that show, Jon Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against number one contender Kenny Omega in an event being called the biggest Dynamite ever.

As for NXT, next week, we can expect an NXT Women's Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai. Additionally, Finn Balor will return next week to address the WWE NXT Universe for the first time since his match with Kyle O'Reilly at NXT Takeover 31 took both men out of action.

WWE NXT airs every Wednesday at 8 PM Eastern on the USA Network. AEW Dynamite airs each Wednesday during the same time slot on TNT.