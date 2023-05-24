Max/Netflix, Justified, Good Omens, IASIP & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Flash, Always Sunny, WWE, Netflix/Max, Justified, Skull Island, Good Omens 2, The Orville, and more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Post Malone with "Chemical," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? The CW's The Flash/Candice Patton, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, USA Network's WWE Monday Night Raw/NXT, Netflix & Max, FX's Justified: City Primeval, Netflix's Skull Island, Amazon's Good Omens 2, AMC's Anne Rice's Night Island, Hulu's The Orville/Chad Coleman, Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, Netflix's Wednesday & more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Good Omens 2, Skull Island, Max/Netflix, Justified: City Primeval, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, May 24, 2023:

Wednesday Season 1 Tapped as Mondo Music Release Of The Week

The Flash: Candice Patton on Backlash to Her Casting, Enacting Change

Always Sunny Season 16 Teaser: Cricket's Just Glad to Have A Beverage

WWE NXT Preview: The Women's Championship Tournament Semi-Finals

Netflix: Love Is Sharing A Password (And Paying $7.99/Month For It)

Max: Warner Bros. Discovery Removing "HBO" Was Smart Move (Seriously)

Justified: City Primeval Teaser: Welcome to Detroit, Raylan Givens!

Skull Island: Netflix Releases Teaser for Next Monsterverse Chapter

WWE Raw Review: The Stage is Set for Night of Champions Showdowns

Good Omens 2: Neil Gaiman Defends Peter Davison, Ty Tennant Casting

Anne Rice/Immortal Universe: Night Island Has "Vampire Hijinks" & More

The Orville: Chad Coleman on LGBTQ+ Feedback, Why Fan Campaigns Matter

Leopoldstadt: Tom Stoppard's Hit Play to Become Amblin TV Series

Fear TWD, Anne Rice, The Flash, Nancy Drew & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Fear the Walking Dead in The Daily LITG, 23rd of May, 2023

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!