Fear the Walking Dead in The Daily LITG, 23rd of May, 2023
An LITG runaorund the previous day on Bleeding Cool, as well as the last few years and comic creator birthdays - today's it's Mike Deodato!
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The ten most popular stories yesterday
- Fear the Walking Dead S08E02 Biggest TWDU Heartbreaker Yet: Review
- Bosch Universe: Michael Connelly Book Update, TV Series Implications
- The Future Of The DC Universe Teased In Justice Society Of America #4
- Knightfall Batman Emerges from the Shadows with McFarlane Toys
- Marvel's "Classified" Comic Revealed as a Ms Marvel Title?
- Amanda Waller Is Coming For Green Arrow (Big Spoilers)
- Two-Face Becomes Batman with New DC Multiverse McFarlane Figure
- DC Comics Removes Editorial Note About Batman & Dark Crisis
- The Marvel &; IDW Comics Delayed This Week By Diamond Truck Crash
- Creators React to Thomas Woodruff's Eisner-Nominated "Graphic Opera"
LITG: more comics stories you may prefer
- Robotman, Don't Deadname Starbro in Doom Patrol #3 (Spoilers)
- City Boy Has The Classic Superhero Origin Story (Spoilers)
- 16 Days For New UK Comics Creators To Claim £2500 Prize & Hotel Room
- Evanescence, Frazetta, Ziltoid & KISS in Opus August 2023 Solicits
- Fife & Rodgers's Happy Astronaut in Keenspot August 2023 Solicits
- Calexit Returns in Black Mask August 2023 Solicits
- Bish Bosch in The Daily LITG, 22nd of May, 2023
LITG one year ago, Something about SNL
- Saturday Night Live Posts Davidson, Bryant, McKinnon Goodbye Sketches
- DC vs. Vampires: Hunters #1 Preview: Damian the Vampire Slayer
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Remembers When DCU Didn't "Self-Love"
- First Look At Frank Miller's New Creation, The Geek
- 5 Marvel Omnibus That Can Be Sold for $500 or More
- Bleeding Cool Bestseller List – Immortal X-Men Beats Shadow War Zone
- The Last Samurai: Ken Watanabe 'Step Forward' for Asian Representation
- Action Comics #1043 Preview: Superman vs… a Baby?
- Saturday Night Live: Pete Davidson Recruits Eminem to Honor SNL Boss
- Star Trek: Enterprise Star John Billingsley on Turning Down SNW Role
- Elric: The Dreaming City Review: Dark And Ominous
- The Historic Masked Hero The Clock in Cracked Comics, Up for Auction
- Sacrament: AWA Announces Peter Milligan's New Sci-Fi Horror Series
- Grendel: War Child #1 From 1992 Up For Auction Thirty Years Later
- Bill & Ted & Black Adam Thank FOC It's The 22nd Of May 2022
- Spawn #1 Has Got Bids Of $129 Already At Auction
- Scout Comics Launch Eight New Titles In August 2022 Solicits
- Bleeding Cool Bestseller List – Immortal X-Men Beats Shadow War Zone
- Before Eagly, Yank the Eagle in Blue Ribbon Comics #16, at Auction
- What Actually Ran In Sandman #14 in The Daily LITG, 22nd May 2022
- Cover The Dead With Lime #1 in Blood Moon August 2022 Solicits
LITG two years ago – Transformers The Movie Is Moving Again
- Relive Transformers: The Movie With New Figures Coming From Hasbro
- Prodigal Son: Tom Payne Shares Thoughts; #SaveProdigalSon Campaign
- Hey DC, Please Don't Change The Way We See Locke & Key and Sandman
- Nightwing On The Couch – The Daily LITG, 22nd of May 2021
- Todd McFarlane Launches King Spawn in August 2021
- Hannibal Set to Stalk U.S. Capitol Building; Bryan Fuller Approves
- Bull Showrunner, Star Freddy Rodriguez Exit Amid CBS Investigations
- Geoff Johns Gone Wild in Stargirl Spring Break Special #1 [Preview]
- Transformers Shattered Glass Starscream Figure Debuts With Hasbro
- Nightwing Has The Best Alibi Any Murder Suspect Could Want (Spoilers)
- Mary Marvel Goes to War in Wow Comics #11, Up for Auction
- Is Save Yourself! Boom's Next Wynd or Seven Secrets?
- First Jane Foster Thor In What If #10 Up for Auction
- Wolverine #1 – When Madripoor Became A Thing – At Auction
- Campisi, Rainbow Bridge, God Of Tremors – AfterShock August Solicits
- Retailer Exclusive Marvel Covers Only Through Penguin Random House
- Diamond Adds Demand Check To Decide Which Graphic Novels To Reprint
- Printwatch: Geiger And Dune: House Atreides Get Fourth Printings
- Halloween Man Creator Raising for Aerobicide's Terry Parr COVID Relief
LITG three years ago – Rick, Morty, Funko, Paul Giamatti
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but with IDW Publishing making a number of employees fully redundant, a story that only Bleeding Cool has deemed worth covering, it seems. Oh, and Paul Giamatti. Keep up with your Daily LITG.
- Rick and Morty: Billions Star Paul Giamatti Finally Meets His Character
- Funko Funkoween Announces New Nightmare Before Christmas Pops
- Now IDW Publishing Lets Go Of Employees, Permanently
- Civilization VI Is Free On The Epic Games Store, Crossplay With Steam
- Marvel Zombies Rise from the Grave for Funko Funkoween
- What's The Big Secret in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #50?
- The Alienist: Angel of Darkness Key Art Teases Our Team's New Hunt
- Marvel Comics MIA in August 2020 Solicits, New Warriors to Dr Strange
- Marvel Comics August 2020 Full Solicitations Look Familiar
- IDW Publishing Former Employees Speak About Redundancies
Comic book birthdays today
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Mike Deodato, comic book co-creator of The Resistance.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!