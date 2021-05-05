Millennials Drive WWE NXT Out of Ratings Top 20

There was no joy in Orlando this week, as WWE NXT struck out in the ratings, falling another ten spots down the cable ratings charts, right out of the top twenty. It's bitterly disappointing for loyal WWE NXT fans like The Chadster who tune in week after week and evangelize NXT to Bleeding Cool's millions of readers every day, only to see those readers turn around and stab The Chadster right in the back when they don't tune in en masse to NXT and cause it to become the number one rated show on cable. Auughh! Tony Khan must be behind this!

761,000 viewers watched WWE NXT this week, according to Showbuzz Daily. That number is basically an insult. It makes The Chadster so dang angry… dang those 761,000 viewers to heck! The Chadster is sorry. This is all very emotional. The Chadster appreciates every one of those viewers that tuned into The Chadster's beloved WWE NXT last night. The good news is that's actually an increase from last week when only a measly 744,000 people watched. So you additional… let's see… subtract… carry the 3… 17,00 viewers, The Chadster would like to thank you from the bottom his heart. Truly.

But here is where things go off the rails. In the 18-49 demographic, NXT fell this week. NXT plummeted from a .22 in 18-49 to a .18, knocking them down to 21st place on cable. Can you believe that horse dookie? Sorry. This is very hard news to take in, and The Chadster definitely doesn't like to swear. The problem here is clearly millennials tuning out of WWE, and The Chadster is extremely disappointed in his entire generation for letting him down like this. Come on, guys! We're better than this! And that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: NXT, ratings, wwe