Naomi: The CW Casts Kaci Walfall to Lead DC Comics Pilot

Ava DuVernay and Arrow writer and co-executive producer Jill Blankenship's Naomi pilot for The CW has found its lead in Kaci Walfall (Army Wives, Power). In addition, Alexander Wraith (Orange Is the New Black, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Cranston Johnson (Filthy Rich, P-Valley), and newcomer Camila Moreno have been cast as series regulars. Based on the 2019-debuting comic book series co-written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker, and illustrated by artist Jamal Campbell, the series follows a teen girl's journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes. Blankenship and DuVernay will write and executive produce, with the pilot produced by DuVernay's Array Filmworks in association with Warner Bros TV- and Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes executive producing.

Walfall's Naomi is an effortlessly cool and confident high school student who is the adopted daughter of doting parents. Popular with all the kids in her military town, Naomi is unafraid to embrace her AP-student, comic book–loving nerdiness. After a supernatural event leads to the discovery of her powers within, Naomi pursues her hidden destiny. Wraith's Dee is the owner of a local tattoo parlor. When a strange event leaves the town in chaos, Dee hints that he knows more than he is willing to tell. Johnson's Zumbado is the mysterious owner of a local used car lot. Having heard troubling rumors about his past, Naomi actively tries to avoid him but a tense encounter leaves her both shaken and curious. Moreno's Lourdes is a young woman with a sarcastic sense of humor who works in a vintage collectibles shop. She has an unrequited crush on Naomi, and she shares her obsession with classic comics- and she's more than happy to join in on Naomi's schemes.