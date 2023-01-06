NieR:Automata Ver1.1a Anime Adapts Game, Premieres January 7th NieR:Automata Ver1.1a, a new #anime series based on the popular video game, begins streaming on Crunchyroll starting Saturday, January 7th.

NieR:Automata Ver1.1a, the new Science Fiction anime series based on the popular video game NieR:Automata, will begin streaming on Crunchyroll starting tomorrow, Saturday, January 7, with a confirmed simulcast time of 12:30 pm EST / 9:30 am PST. Each new episode will debut every Saturday at this time.

"The distant future, 5012. The sudden aerial invasion of Earth by <Aliens> and their creations <Machine Lifeforms> led mankind to the brink of extinction. The surviving number of humans who took refuge on the moon to organize a counterattack using <android> soldiers to recapture Earth. However, the war reaches a stalemate as the <Machine Lifeforms> continue to multiply infinitely. In turn, humanity deploys a new unit of android soldiers as an ultimate weapon: YoRHa. Newly dispatched to Earth 2B joins 9S, the analyst currently stationed there, where amid their mission, they encounter a myriad of mysterious phenomena… This is the story of these lifeless <androids> and their endless fight for the sake of mankind."

Many of you might have played NieR:Automata on your game consoles when it first came out. If so, you'll probably recognize the characters who pop up in the anime series. It looks like the gang's all here in NieR:Automata Ver1.1a: 2B, the android with the Gothic Lolita fashion sense and a freaking big sword, 9S, her android wingman who looks like a post schoolboy in a gothic uniform, likable robot Pascal, Commander, the android commanding officer in charge of the mission, Adam and Eve, the biblical, androgynous androids, and Lily, the mysterious android fighter who didn't appear in the game but the stage play written by creator Yoko Taro.

The anime looks like an expansion or alternate story that draws on the game's plot but perhaps adds several new elements to it, as seen by the inclusion of Lily. Watching NieR:Automata Ver1.1a will almost be less frustrating than playing the game since you won't have to die again and again in boss fights before you can move to the next chapter. The title of the anime series. suggests the story might be part of the game's continuity since it's all about a story repeating again and again with variables as the characters try to break out of a repetitive loop that they, as androids, are stuck in after the end of Humanity on Earth. Either way, you'll get to find out.