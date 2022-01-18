NXT 2.0 Preview 1/18: Roderick Strong To Challenge Walter

Hey gang! Last week's NXT 2.0 was a pretty solid night of NXT action, where the show was filled with matches and some good ones at that. Tonight, we don't have as many matches announced beforehand, but there is one that's been scheduled that has a lot of people's intrigue: Walter taking on Roderick Strong. The respective leaders of Imperium and Diamond Mine are two of the best talents NXT has to offer and seeing them go at for the first time ever tonight is an easy sell.

Fans are expecting to see a real bruiser out of this one tonight and I personally can't wait to see the action. Here's what WWE.com has to say about it:

Roderick Strong isn't scared of WALTER, but maybe he should be. The Ring General has come to NXT 2.0 and he didn't take too kindly to Malcom Bivens' remarks on Imperium, nearly tearing apart the manager of Diamond Mine until his prize fighter stepped in to intercede. The imposing Walter stared daggers at Strong, but the former Cruiserweight Champion did not back down leading to a main event showdown between the two titans. Can Strong overpower the much larger Walter or will the Ring General send a powerful message to the rest of the locker room in his debut singles match on NXT 2.0? Catch all the action Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA.

That is the only match scheduled for tonight's NXT 2.0 so far, but we are also being promised a memorial service for Pete Dunne hosted by Tony D'Angelo after he beat Dunne unconscious in their Crowbar On A Poe match last week.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Elektra Lopez plans to unleash on NXT 2.0 tonight (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d33UJhyYaGY)

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT 2.0 tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.