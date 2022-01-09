Orville, Dexter, Chucky, Naomi & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 09 Jan 22

Sometimes I wake up in the morning/Sometimes I dream small/I keep my wounds without a bandage baby/As I come stumbling through the door/Spend my nights in this location/Talking to spirits on the floor/I think I came to find the feeling baby/Between what was mine and what was yours/And I came to get hurt,/Might as well do your worst to me, hey hey/Have you come here to get hurt?/Have you come to take away from me, from me, from me/Might as well do your worst to… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to The Gaslight Anthem for "Get Hurt" (with the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Amazon's The Boys, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown, Hulu's The Orville, ABC's The Rookie, The CW's Naomi, Showtime's Dexter: New Blood, SYFY & USA Network's Chucky, The CW's Walker, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with our reviews of FOX's WWE SmackDown and MTV's Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Sunday, January 9, 2022:

Euphoria Cast Reveals Some Personal "Lasts"; Season 2 Official Trailer

Chucky Cast Members Share Their Series Hopes & Season 2 Predictions

Blade Runner: Black Lotus Season 1 E09 Preview: Elle Reveals Her Plans

Dexter EP Teasing "Exciting" Monday Morning Announcement? We'll Bite

Naomi Season 1 Episode 2 Images Released; Cast Teases What's To Come

Walker Season 2 E08 Preview Images: A Shooting Hits Home for Cordell

The Rookie S04E11: Will Nolan's "End Game" Prove Bailey's Innocence?

The Orville Season 3: Anne Winters, Ted Danson Offer "Cheers" From Set

Peacemaker "Project: Butterfly" Intros Steve Agee's John Economos

Don't Call It a "Comeback"- Boba Fett's Been Here for Years (Promo)

Sasha Banks Injured: The SmackDown Star Will Miss 6-8 Weeks

The Walking Dead S11b Promo Honors Daryl's Journey (We Have Questions)

Will a Prison Riot Lead to A New Mayor of Kingstown? S01E10 Preview

Party Down: Martin Starr Breaks Out Bow Tie to Signal Filming Start

1883 S01E04 Preview Images: Can Our Travelers Survive "The Crossing"?

AEW Rampage: Andrade El Ídolo Wants to Buy Darby Allin from Sting

Dustin Rhodes to Replace Cody at AEW Battle of the Belts

The Boys Season 3: Let's Unpack Everything We Learned This Week

Bella Twins, Mickie James, More Legends to Enter WWE Royal Rumble

Grange Hill: Sir Phil Redmond Announces Movie Revival Set for 2023

Astrid & Lily Save The World: SYFY Unleashes Official Series Trailer

And here's a look at our reviews from the past 24 hours- this time around, including FOX's WWE SmackDown and MTV's Jersey Shore Family Vacation:

SmackDown Recap 1/7: The Road To The Royal Rumble Has Begun

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Returns With Ronnie-Centric Premiere

