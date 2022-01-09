Orville, Dexter, Chucky, Naomi & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 09 Jan 22
Sometimes I wake up in the morning/Sometimes I dream small/I keep my wounds without a bandage baby/As I come stumbling through the door/Spend my nights in this location/Talking to spirits on the floor/I think I came to find the feeling baby/Between what was mine and what was yours/And I came to get hurt,/Might as well do your worst to me, hey hey/Have you come here to get hurt?/Have you come to take away from me, from me, from me/Might as well do your worst to… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to The Gaslight Anthem for "Get Hurt" (with the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Amazon's The Boys, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown, Hulu's The Orville, ABC's The Rookie, The CW's Naomi, Showtime's Dexter: New Blood, SYFY & USA Network's Chucky, The CW's Walker, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with our reviews of FOX's WWE SmackDown and MTV's Jersey Shore Family Vacation.
Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Sunday, January 9, 2022:
Euphoria Cast Reveals Some Personal "Lasts"; Season 2 Official Trailer
Chucky Cast Members Share Their Series Hopes & Season 2 Predictions
Blade Runner: Black Lotus Season 1 E09 Preview: Elle Reveals Her Plans
Dexter EP Teasing "Exciting" Monday Morning Announcement? We'll Bite
Naomi Season 1 Episode 2 Images Released; Cast Teases What's To Come
Walker Season 2 E08 Preview Images: A Shooting Hits Home for Cordell
The Rookie S04E11: Will Nolan's "End Game" Prove Bailey's Innocence?
The Orville Season 3: Anne Winters, Ted Danson Offer "Cheers" From Set
Peacemaker "Project: Butterfly" Intros Steve Agee's John Economos
Don't Call It a "Comeback"- Boba Fett's Been Here for Years (Promo)
Sasha Banks Injured: The SmackDown Star Will Miss 6-8 Weeks
The Walking Dead S11b Promo Honors Daryl's Journey (We Have Questions)
Will a Prison Riot Lead to A New Mayor of Kingstown? S01E10 Preview
Party Down: Martin Starr Breaks Out Bow Tie to Signal Filming Start
1883 S01E04 Preview Images: Can Our Travelers Survive "The Crossing"?
AEW Rampage: Andrade El Ídolo Wants to Buy Darby Allin from Sting
Dustin Rhodes to Replace Cody at AEW Battle of the Belts
The Boys Season 3: Let's Unpack Everything We Learned This Week
Bella Twins, Mickie James, More Legends to Enter WWE Royal Rumble
Grange Hill: Sir Phil Redmond Announces Movie Revival Set for 2023
Astrid & Lily Save The World: SYFY Unleashes Official Series Trailer
And here's a look at our reviews from the past 24 hours- this time around, including FOX's WWE SmackDown and MTV's Jersey Shore Family Vacation:
SmackDown Recap 1/7: The Road To The Royal Rumble Has Begun
Jersey Shore Family Vacation Returns With Ronnie-Centric Premiere
