With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Foo Fighters with "The Pretender," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Paramount+ & Nickelodeon's Star Trek: Prodigy, HBO's The Last of Us, The Flash Podcast, Ron DeSantis/Disney, Superman: Legacy/The Authority, USA Network's WWE Monday Night Raw, The CW's Superman & Lois, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, FOX "News," AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, Netflix's The Witcher, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, TBS' AEW Dynamite, SDCC/SAG-AFTRA, Crunchyroll, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, June 27, 2023:

Star Trek: Kate Mulgrew, "Prodigy" Creators on Cancellation & Future

The Last of Us: Spielberg Praised Episode 3 in Letter to Craig Mazin

Can The Flash & Captain Cold "Escape The Midnight Circus"? (TRAILER)

DeSantis Looking for Disney Lawsuit Dismissal, Claiming Immunity

Superman: Legacy: So What About The Authority & Other DCU Heroes?

WWE Raw Preview: A Bathroom Break on the Road to Money in the Bank

Superman & Lois Season 3 Finale Writers on Lex Luthor, Bizarro & More

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 Teaser: Vampires Get a Bum Rap

FOX "News" Primetime Shuffle: Jesse Watters, Your New Tucker Carlson

The Walking Dead: Dead City S01E03 Images: Things Are Getting Weird

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 Teaser: The Ultimate Battle Begins

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E03: La'An & Kirk Do The Time Warp

Bryan Danielson Injured; Fractured Forearm Halts Wrestling Revolution

SDCC 2023: Will SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP Deal Translate to Hall H Returns?

Crunchyroll Streaming 40+ New & Continuing Anime Series This Summer

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon's Still Trying in Spinoff Sneak Preview

Rick and Morty Runs the Weekend & More in Today's BCTV Daily Dispatch

