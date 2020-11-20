Ratings: AEW Dynamite Returns to Top 10, WWE NXT Still Outside Top 50

The Wednesday night ratings are in, and it looks like another big loss for WWE NXT. Despite North American and Women's Championship matches, NXT gained just 6,000 viewers over last week. Dynamite, on the other hand, topped 800,000 viewers and rebounded from an election-related slump that's affected both shows over the past several weeks.

AEW Dynamite Ratings and Viewership Back Up

AEW Dynamite scored a .37 in the 18-49 demographic with 850,000 total viewers, enough to place the show in 7th place for the night. Only the NBA draft and cable news did better than AEW Dynamite in the cable charts. Conversely, WWE NXT drew 638,00 viewers and earned a .14 in the 18-49 demographic. That's actually a drop in the 18-49 number, as NXT had a .16 last week.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

I don't think I have to tell you, readers, that The Chadster was very unhappy upon seeing these numbers tonight. Everyone knows that The Chadster bases his entire identity on whether or not WWE appears to be failing or succeeding, and let me tell you, these days, that does not have a net positive effect on my self-esteem. On my way home from work, I was driving in the Miata when my wife Keighleyanne called me to tell me about the ratings. Technically she was calling to ask me to stop at the store and pick up some toilet paper because people are starting to hoard it again, but before she could ask, I cut her off and demanded to know how NXT did in the ratings. When she told me, I thought about just swerving the Miata off the road and into a ditch so I could become terribly injured. They could take me to the hospital and pump me full of drugs so that I don't have to feel the pain of living in a world where NXT loses week after week to Dynamite, but ultimately I decided to just come home and drink White Claw seltzers in the garage like I do every night. I never did pick up that toilet paper.