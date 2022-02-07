Riddle to Compete Twice on WWE Raw Tonight

WWE Raw airs on the Syfy Network tonight, pushed off USA due to The Olympics, who are obviously in collusion with Tony Khan to give AEW an unfair ratings advantage and ruin The Chadster's life. But WWE needing to work twice as hard just to prove they are the best wrestling company in the world isn't enough. Now WWE Superstar Riddle will also work twice as hard because he's competing twice on WWE Raw tonight. Riddle will face Seth Rollins in a wrestling match and he will join partner Randy Orton to take on Alpha Academy in a Quiz Bowl. Auughh man! So unfair!

Hopefully, this extremely Riddle-heavy episode of WWE Raw is enough to overcome the channel switch. Here's what WWE.com has to say about the Quiz Bowl:

Raw Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy and RK-Bro are deadlocked, so now there is only one more academic challenge to complete: Quiz Bowl! After Randy Orton spelled his way to victory for RK-Bro in the first stage, Chad Gable bounced back with the big assist from Otis to steal the win over Riddle in a 50-lap scooter race. Now, Master Gable has chosen to put everyone's true knowledge to the test in the third and final round of this Academic Challenge. Can RK-Bro overcome Alpha Academy in a Quiz Bowl to earn a rematch for the Raw Tag Team Titles?

As far as The Chadster is concerned, that sounds like it could potentially be the greatest segment in the history of television. But of course, The Chadster, as a completely unbiased wrestling journalist, will wait to see before judging.

Also scheduled for WWE Raw tonight, Lita will be on Raw to address her upcoming match with Becky Lynch at the Elimination Chamber PPV. Be sure to tune in to the Syfy Network at 8PM Eastern tonight. Take that, Tony Khan!

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Raw, riddle, wrestling, wwe