Sabrina, Loki, Always Sunny & Tons More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 26 Oct 21

With much love & respect to My Chemical Romance for "Helena," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today include Dave Chappelle & Netflix, The CW's Batwoman & Ruby Rose, Disney+'s Hawkeye & Loki, WWE PPVs, The CW's Riverdale & Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, NBC's Friends, and tons more! And we wrap things up with a look at today's reviews, including FOX's The Great North & Bob's Burgers, and Netflix's Midnight Mass.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Tuesday, October 26, 2021:

Chucky Season 1 Episode 3 Preview: Be Careful What You Wish For, Lexy

Supergirl S06E17 Preview: Deadly Double Trouble for Our Super Friends

DC's Stargirl S02E12 Preview: Courtney Recruits for Eclipso Showdown

Dark Side of the Ring S03 Finale: Vince McMahon & "The Steroids Trial"

Hawkeye Preview Image Finds Kate Bishop Appreciating a Good Snowfall

Dave Chappelle Vid Addresses Controversy, Offers Meeting "Conditions"

Riverdale S06: Kiernan Shipka on Sabrina Return: "More to Be Revealed"

WWE Advertises "New Era" for WWE Raw Season Premiere Tonight

Doctor Who: Flux Preview Clip Offers First Look at Dan's Halloween

Batwoman: WBTV Defends Dougray Scott; Ruby Rose Posts More Messages

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15: So How Soon is "So Soon"?

Friends Cast Pays Tribute to Co-Star & Friend James Michael Tyler

What We Do in the Shadows: Harvey Guillén on Guillermo-Nandor Stanning

Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Surprises Cosplayers; Some Season 2 Time Talk

Green Lantern: Seth Grahame-Smith Talks "Gigantic" HBO Max Series

Sonya DeVille Was Plenty Pissed At Charlotte Flair At SmackDown

WWE Rolls Out 2022 PPV Schedule: WrestleMania, 3 Unnamed PPVs & More

Dr. Brain: Apple TV+ Korean Sci-Fi Thriller Gets Trailer, Debut Date

The Last Kingdom: Netflix Confirms Feature Film to Follow Fifth Season

Now here's a look at today's BCTV reviews- including FOX's The Great North & Bob's Burgers, and Netflix's Midnight Mass:

The Great North Season 2 E05 Review: Are the Fish Still Singing, Ham?

Midnight Mass Is Mike Flanagan's Less-Is-More Horror Classic: Review

Bob's Burgers Season 12 E05 Review: Growing Up Can Be A Rough Ride

