Sandman, The Umbrella Academy, Darth Maul & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Don't cut out my paper heart, I ain't dyin' anyway/Take a look at eye-full towers/Never trust them dirty liars/Sippin' lemon yellow booze 'ole' Leadbelly sings the blues/All dressed up on weddin' day keep on trippin' anyway/I am, I am I said I'm not myself, but I'm not dead and I'm not for sale/So keep your bankroll lottery eat your salad day deathbed motorcade… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With tons of love & respect to Stone Temple Pilots for our opener "Trippin' on a Hole in a Paper Heart" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning: Apple TV+'s Shining Girls drops an intense preview, Neil Gaiman keeps confirming the existence of Netflix's The Sandman, HBO Max's Titans starts filming just outside Metropolis, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds profiles Rebecca Romijn's Number One, Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi director Deborah Chow clarifies Darth Maul rumors, Supernatural star Misha Collins apologizes for "coming out" confusion, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy & Sparrow Academy unveil their Number Twos, James Gunn is "almost" done with Disney+'s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Tuesday, April 26, 2022:

The Rookie Shares S04E20 "Enervo" Preview Images, Overview & Promo

Asuka Returns on Shockingly Not So Bad Episode of WWE Raw

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Terry Crews Pitches Heist Film & Limited Series

Mustafa Ali Makes Shockingly Triumphant Return on WWE Raw

Titans Season 4 Hanging Out Along the Outskirts of Metropolis

The Boys: Reina Hardesty Departs Spinoff Series After Role Redeveloped

The Sandman Shocker! Neil Gaiman Confirms Netflix Series Really Exists

The Always Sunny Podcast Gang Talks "Dancing Guy" Inspiration & More

Well-Deserved Celebration of Randy Orton Planned for WWE Raw Tonight

Supernatural: Misha Collins Clarifies Con Comment: "I Am Not Bisexual"

Star Trek: SNW Teaser Shines Spotlight on Rebecca Romijn's Number One

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special "Almost" Done; Wrap Gift Look

Fear the Walking Dead S07E11 Images: Can Luciana & Wes Trust Daniel?

Shining Girls: Apple TV+ Previews Elisabeth Moss-Starring Thriller

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 9 Images, Promo & Preview Released

AquaDonk Side Pieces E08 Finds Merlo the Magician Out For Revenge

The Umbrella Academy S03 – Meet Diego & Ben: UA/SA Number Twos (Ouch)

Obi-Wan Kenobi Director: "We've Never Had Darth Maul in Any Of It"

Doctor Who: David Tennant Sees "No Point" in Answering About Return

American Jesus: Netflix, Millarworld Series Adapt Begins Filming

Smiling Friends, Lightning Wolves & More: Britt's TV Corner Watch List

Supernatural Star Jensen Ackles Confirms Jared Padalecki Car Accident

