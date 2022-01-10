Sasha Banks Stars In College Football Championship Game Opening

WWE star Sasha Banks is currently sidelined with a foot injury for the next few weeks, but that doesn't mean fans won't be seeing her on their TVs tonight. The SmackDown superstar will be the lead in the opening video segment for the College Football National Championship Game tonight on ESPN. The football game, which will see the number three ranked University of Georgia Bulldogs take on the number one ranked University of Alabama Crimson Tide, is sure to be a ratings juggernaut, making this a pretty big stage for Banks to be featured on outside of the wrestling world.

Variety broke the news about Sasha Banks' starring role in tonight's ESPN video segment, which will serve as a prologue for tonight's National Championship Game. The story goes on to describe the video segment in the following synopsis:

The segment features Banks as a futuristic superhero who sparks the start of the college football national championship using the final piece of confetti from last year's game in Miami to the teams running out on the field this year in Indianapolis.

Sasha Banks herself also provided a quote about her role in the big segment:

"It's been such an honor, I feel like everybody who has been working on the set, and the whole team have been so incredible… to walk in and to just feel so welcome, and just to see everything, and I was just like, it was amazing. I love the outfit, I love the concept, and it just fit me so well."

This is the latest notable acting role for Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Kaestner-Varnado), who made a splash last year as Koska Reeves, a recurring character in the second season of the Disney Plus Star Wars-based megahit series, The Mandalorian. To see Sasha Banks' new starring role, tune in to ESPN tonight at 8 pm.