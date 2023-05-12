#SaveTheWinchesters, Community, Dead City & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: #SaveTheWinchesters, Evil, Community, Elon Musk/Twitter, James Gunn/DCU, TWD: Dead City, Black Mirror & more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us J-Kwon with "Tipsy," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Jensen Ackles/#SaveTheWinchesters, Paramount+'s Evil, NBC's Community, Elon Musk/Twitter, CBS's S.W.A.T., HBO's The Last of Us, James Gunn/DCU, STARZ's Heels, The CW's Superman & Lois, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, Netflix's Black Mirror, STARZ's Outlander, FX's Justified: City Primeval, Apple TV+'s Foundation, FX/Hulu's The Full Monty, CNN/Donald Trump, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: #SaveTheWinchesters, CNN/Trump, Justified, Black Mirror, TWD: Dead City, Community, Elon Musk/Twitter & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, May 12, 2023:

Jensen Ackles, Supernatural Fans Unleash #SaveTheWinchesters Campaign

Evil Season 4 Showrunners Tease Daddy Leland, Andy's Changes & More

Community: YNB "Sad" S02E14 "Advanced Dungeons & Dragons" Was Pulled

NBCU's Linda Yaccarino, Elon Musk In Talks for Twitter CEO Job: Report

S.W.A.T. Season 6 Ep. 21 "Forget Shorty" Video Clips, Images Released

The Last of Us S02 Casting On Hold; Auditions Used "Part II" Scenes

Elon Musk Announces, Doesn't Name New Twitter CEO Set for June Start

The Winchesters Canceled by The CW; WBTV Planning to Shop SPN Prequel

James Gunn: Superman: Legacy Filming Start, Creature Commandos & More

Heels Season 2 Hits the Ring This July; First-Look Images Released

Superman & Lois Drops Season 3 Ep. 9 "The Dress" Trailer & Images

The Walking Dead: Dead City Trailer Finds No Mercy for Negan & Maggie

Black Mirror Season 6 Episode Titles, Casting Details & More (VIDEO)

Outlander S07 Trailer: The (American) Revolution Will Be Televised!

Justified Showrunners, Olyphant Talk "City Primeval," Raylan & More

Foundation Season 2 Official Teaser: This July, An Empire Falls

The Full Monty: FX Networks, Hulu Release Trailer for Sequel Series

CNN CEO Chris Licht Should Resign Over Trump Trainwreck: Opinion

Disney, Night Court, AEW, Babylon 5, GO2 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.