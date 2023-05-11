Disney, Night Court, AEW, Babylon 5, GO2 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Disney/DeSantis, Daredevil, Seinfeld, AEW, Bob's Burgers, Doctor Who, AHS, Night Court, Babylon 5 & more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Semisonic with "Closing Time," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? The Walt Disney Company, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, NBC's Seinfeld, TBS' AEW Dynamite, Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room, Disney/Gov. Ron DeSantis, FOX's Bob's Burgers, Crunchyroll's Bastions, BBC's Doctor Who, FX's American Horror Story, NBC's Night Court, HBO's The Righteous Gemstones, Babylon 5, Amazon's Good Omens 2, Max's Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, CBS' Matlock, Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc, Disney+'s Secret Invasion, FOX's The Great North, Disney+'s Andor, CBS's S.W.A.T., and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Disney, Night Court, AEW Dynamite, Matlock, Good Omens 2, Babylon 5, Doctor Who & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, May 11, 2023:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc Ep. 5 Review

The Great North Season 3 Episodes 19 & 20 Review: Flying Turds & Fish

Daredevil: Writers' Strike Shuts Down "Born Again" Filming for Week

Don Callis Betrays Kenny Omega in Gruesome AEW Dynamite Main Event

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Pushes Back on Seinfeld Curse as Media-Invented

Bob's Burgers Season 13 Episode 20 Review: Storytelling At Its Best

Tony Khan Makes Huge Announcement: Huge Announcement Coming Next Week

The Crowded Room: Apple TV+ Debuts Tom Holland Series Trailer

Thunder Rosa Returns to AEW Piling on Chadster's Misery

Miro Returns to AEW, Literally Stabbing WWE Right in the Back Again

Bastions: Crunchyroll Set for K-Anime Superhero Series with BTS Music

Doctor Who: A Quick Thought About Russell T Davies' Potato (Seriously)

Disney CEO Bob Iger Warming Up to Owning Hulu; "Cordial" Comcast Talks

AEW Dynamite Preview: A PPV-Worthy Card?! It's Just So Unfair!

Disney Reminds DeSantis Who "Largest Taxpayer in Central Florida" Is

Disney Removing Some Streaming Content; Reducing Future Content

Disney+, Hulu & ESPN+: One App to Stream Them All Later This Year

American Horror Story: About Danielle Valentine's Delicate Condition

Night Court: Melissa Rauch Shares Heartfelt Post on [SPOILER] Return

The Righteous Gemstones S03 Turns Faith Into A Contact Sport: Trailer

Doctor Who: Gatwa, Gibson & Groff Dress to Impress; Duchess Warning

Babylon 5: The Road Home Voice Cast Confirmed, Overview Released

Good Omens 2 Set for Summer: Gaiman, Hillywood Confirm July Return

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai Official Trailer, Key Art Released

Matlock: CBS Releases Trailer, Images for Kathy Bates-Starring Reboot

Secret Invasion BTS Video Includes Tons of New Footage, Interviews

Seinfeld: Jason Alexander Still Haunted by THAT George Costanza Pose

Andor S02: Tony Gilroy "Ceasing All Non-Writing Producing Functions"

S.W.A.T. Lives! Matlock, Disney/DeSantis & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

