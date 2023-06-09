Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: always sunny, bctv daily dispatch, cnn, doctor who, donald trump, Secret Invasion, Twisted Metal, venture bros, what we do in the shadows

Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney+'s Ironheart, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, TBS' AEW Dynamite, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Peacock's Twisted Metal, Donald Trump, Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, Netflix's The Witcher, STARZ's Heels, Disney+'s Secret Invasion, BBC's Doctor Who, Max's Warrior, Adult Swim's The Venture Bros., Paramount+'s Special Ops: Lioness, Netflix's Black Mirror, The CW's Superman & Lois, CNN/Chris Licht, Max's The Afterparty, BBC's Queen of Oz, FOX's Sleepy Hollow, STARZ's American Gods, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: What We Do in the Shadows, Twisted Metal, The Venture Bros., CNN, Secret Invasion, Always Sunny, Doctor Who, Donald Trump & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, June 9, 2023:

Ex-Reality Show Host Donald Trump Indicted in Classified Docs Case

Ironheart Main Cast Includes Anji White, Reportedly In Key Major Role

What We Do in the Shadows: Guillermo Spoiler in Season 5 Key Art?!?

The Walking Dead: Dead City: JDM & Lauren Cohan Offer Their NYC Takes

AEW Dynamite: Have The Gunns Joined Bullet Club Gold? So Unfair!

Always Sunny S16E03 Trailer: Could The Gang Be Cursed? S16E06 Overview

Twisted Metal Preview: John Doe & Sweet Tooth Have a Misunderstanding

Dark Side of the Ring S04E03 Examines The Graham Dynasty (Trailer)

The Witcher Season 3: Henry Cavill's Final Run Gets Official Trailer

Heels Season 2 Images Spotlight CM Punk's Ricky Rabies & More

Secret Invasion Opening Minutes Released (But You Need The Password)

Doctor Who: Yasmin Finney Teases "Throwback" 60th Anniversary Event

AEW Dynamite: MJF Namedrops Vince McMahon During Adam Cole Promo

Warrior Season 3 Official Trailer, Images: Peace Never Lasts

AEW Dynamite: Sting and Darby Allin Rescue Orange Cassidy Again

The Venture Bros. Finale Official Trailer Sees Hank Going Off The Grid

What We Do in the Shadows Takes Flight in Season 5 Key Art Poster

Special Ops: Lioness: Taylor Sheridan Series Hits Paramount+ In July

Black Mirror Season 6: Charlie Brooker on Netflix Being In on The Joke

The Venture Bros. Series Finale Poster, Blu-Ray Box Art Released

Superman & Lois S03E12 "Injustice" Image Puts It All Into Perspective

CNN: Ex-CEO Chris Licht Says He "Learned A Lot" During His Tenure

The Afterparty Season 2 Trailer: A New Season Brings A New Mystery

Queen of Oz: Catherine Tate Previews Her New Comedy Series

American Gods & Orlando Jones in the Daily LITG, 8th of June, 2023

