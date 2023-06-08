Posted in: Comics, TV | Tagged: american gods, newlitg, orlando jones

American Gods & Orlando Jones in the Daily LITG, 8th of June, 2023

An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool, as well as the past four years, and which comic creator has a birthday today as well!

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday

LITG: more comics stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Jenna Coleman is Constantine

LITG two years ago – Captain America By Any Other Name

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG three years ago, Mile High targeted DC

LITG four years ago, John Byrne withdrew Elsewhen

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Jim Stewart , creator of Ganjaman.

, creator of Ganjaman. Michael Higgins, Marvel writer, artist, letterer, editor

Marvel writer, artist, letterer, editor David Seidman, founder of Disney Comics.

founder of Disney Comics. Scott Adams, creator of Dilbert.

creator of Dilbert. Brandon Jerwa, writer on Battlestar Galactica, Highlander, G.I. Joe, and Army of Darkness.

writer on Battlestar Galactica, Highlander, G.I. Joe, and Army of Darkness. Ciarán Marcantonio , EIC of Black Sheep Comics

, EIC of Black Sheep Comics Martin Shapiro, creator of Chopper.

creator of Chopper. Adam Casey, creator of The Life And Adventures of Santa Claus.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!