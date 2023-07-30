Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: barbie, bctv daily dispatch, cm punk, doctor who, elon musk, Good Omens 2, invincible, rick and morty, snl, star trek, wil wheaton

Wil Wheaton, Doctor Who, Ahsoka/Rebels & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Wil Wheaton/Star Trek, CM Punk/Elon Musk, Rick and Morty, Invincible, Doctor Who, Good Omens 2, and more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" dropping My Chemical Romance with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Wil Wheaton & Star Trek, CM Punk & Elon Musk, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, 2024 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Amazon's Invincible, AEW Rampage/Collision, FX's Justified, STARZ's Heels, BBC's Doctor Who, Amazon's Good Omens 2, SNL & Barbie, Disney+'s Ahsoka, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, Disney+'s The Acolyte, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, July 30, 2023:

Star Trek Residuals "Kept Me Afloat For Two Decades": Wil Wheaton

Forget Mark Zuckerberg: Has X Created CM Punk Problem for Elon Musk?

Rick and Morty: Evil Morty's Rise to Power & Where It Could Be Headed

2024 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Dates Set; 2023 Rewind (IMAGES)

Invincible S02: Ryan Ottley Intros "A Nice Man Named Angstrom" (VIDEO)

AEW Collision: Huge Night for AEW as War on WWE Continues

AEW Rampage: Worse Than Discovering Tony Khan in Your Shower

Justified: Thankfully, It's "His Father, Who Art in Prison" For Boyd

Heels Season 2 Trailer Begs The Question: Who Is The Mystery Guest?

Doctor Who: Doom's Day Sees The Assassin Teaming Up with K-9 (TEASER)

Good Omens 2: Neil Gaiman's 3 Key Ways to Help Make Season 3 Happen

SNL: Ryan Gosling's Journey From "Soho House Guy" to Barbie "Kenergy"

Ahsoka: Rosario Dawson on "Rebels," Filoni Making Series Accessible

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 E04 Expands WWDITS Universe: Review

The Acolyte Cast Promises "Phantom Menace"-Level Lightsaber Battles

Strange New Worlds S02E08 Director on M'Benga, Controversial Ending

Doctor Who: Celebrating Catherine Tate's Donna Noble: MVP Companion

