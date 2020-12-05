Smackdown More Popular Than Christmas, Less Popular Than Sharks

The ratings are in for this week's episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox, and The Chadster is here to tell you all about from the perspective of a guy who likes to put a positive spin on the news about my favorite global corporation. This week, Smackdown proved more popular than Christmas itself, absolutely decimating the Hollywood Christmas Party on the CW network. Not only did Smackdown draw more than three times the viewers than the CW's special, but it also clobbered the holiday show in every demographic.

Smackdown Ratings Down, But Look on the Bright Side

In terms of other competition, Smackdown fared slightly worse. Shark Tank won the night in the 18-49 demographic, with Smackdown tying for second place with 20/20, MacGuyver, Magnum P.I., and Blue Bloods. Smackdown did do better than any other show in the Men 18-49 category, though worse than all, but the CW shows in overall viewership.

This week, Smackdown drew 2.053 million viewers for the first hour and 2.004 million viewers for the second hour, averaging out to 2.029 million viewers, which, yes, is lower than last week, but maybe the viewers that did watch were of higher quality, even if the quantity was lower. Smackdown did a .5 in adults 18-49, a .3 in 18-34, a .5 in 25-54, and a .2 in 50+. The show did .5 in men 18-49 and a .25 for women in that same age group.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

After The Chadster's reaction earlier this week to NXT getting its viewership win over Dynamite from the previous win reversed, a lot of people wrote into the site to express "concern." It would behoove The Chadster, or so my editors tell me, to try to take the ratings a little bit less personal and a little more calmly. So look at how calm The Chadster is right now, even with Smackdown, frankly underperforming. *nervous laughter* I am certainly not bothered in the slightest. Does this look like the article of a man who is bothered?