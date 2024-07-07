Smiling Friends/Rick and Morty, Evil, WWE & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, Evil, rick and morty, sausage party: foodtopia, smiling friends, the boys, The Walking Dead, uzumaki, wwe

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? WWE Money in the Bank, NBC's Saturday Night Live, The Book of Boba Fett/The Mandalorian, Adult Swim's Uzumaki, Crunchyroll's Kaiju No. 8, Prime Video's Cross, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, AEW Rampage, Prime Video's Sausage Party: Foodtopia, Paramount+'s Evil, Prime Video's The Boys, Smiling Friends/Rick and Morty, Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman, BBC's Doctor Who, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown, and more!

The Bloodline Dominates at Money in the Bank Like WWE Dominates AEW

SNL Second-Guessing: Why "Scooby-Doo" Edges Out "Beavis and Butt-Head"

Tiffany Stratton Wins WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Boba Fett: Morrison Hopes to "Steal" The Mandalorian Ep From Pascal

CM Punk Thwarts Drew McIntyre's Cash-In at WWE Money in the Bank

WWE Shocker: John Cena Announces Retirement at Money in the Bank

Drew McIntyre Conquers Money in The Bank in Best Ladder Match Ever

Uzumaki: Adult Swim Announces English Voice Cast at Anime Expo 2024

Kaiju No. 8 Balances Character Development, Hardcore Action: Review

Cross: Aldis Hodge-Led Alex Cross Series Sets Prime Video Debut Date

WWE Risks Swift Vengeance with Bad Blood PLE in Atlanta

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: "The Book of Carol" Was Meant To Be

AEW Rampage Review: An Unsightly Blemish on WWE MITB Weekend

Sausage Party: Foodtopia Intros Orange Julius, "Meatsack" Jack (VIDEO)

WWE Money in the Bank Preview: How to Watch the Greatest PLE Ever

Evil Is "Sexy and Up For Grabs": Herbers Clarifies Cancellation Record

The Boys S04: Hackers Release Vought's Black Noir II Audition Video

Smiling Friends, Rick and Morty Fans: Yes, You Can Love Both Shows

My Adventures with Superman S02E08 Preview: Kara's Brainiac Beatdown

Ncuti Gatwa's First Doctor Who Signing at London Comic Con in November

Mayor of Kingstown S03E06: "Ecotone" Preview: An Ultimatum For Mike

Doctor Who: Sorry, Grumpy Adults: The Disney+ Era Is For Kids & Teens

From One Side Of London Film And Comic Con 2024 To The Other (Video)

