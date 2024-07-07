Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, Evil, rick and morty, sausage party: foodtopia, smiling friends, the boys, The Walking Dead, uzumaki, wwe
Smiling Friends/Rick and Morty, Evil, WWE & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE Money in the Bank, Uzumaki, "The Book of Carol," Evil, The Boys, Smiling Friends/Rick and Morty & more!
Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? WWE Money in the Bank, NBC's Saturday Night Live, The Book of Boba Fett/The Mandalorian, Adult Swim's Uzumaki, Crunchyroll's Kaiju No. 8, Prime Video's Cross, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, AEW Rampage, Prime Video's Sausage Party: Foodtopia, Paramount+'s Evil, Prime Video's The Boys, Smiling Friends/Rick and Morty, Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman, BBC's Doctor Who, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE Money in the Bank, Uzumaki, TWD: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, Sausage Party: Foodtopia, Evil, The Boys, Smiling Friends/Rick and Morty, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, July 7, 2024:
The Bloodline Dominates at Money in the Bank Like WWE Dominates AEW
SNL Second-Guessing: Why "Scooby-Doo" Edges Out "Beavis and Butt-Head"
Tiffany Stratton Wins WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Boba Fett: Morrison Hopes to "Steal" The Mandalorian Ep From Pascal
CM Punk Thwarts Drew McIntyre's Cash-In at WWE Money in the Bank
WWE Shocker: John Cena Announces Retirement at Money in the Bank
Drew McIntyre Conquers Money in The Bank in Best Ladder Match Ever
Uzumaki: Adult Swim Announces English Voice Cast at Anime Expo 2024
Kaiju No. 8 Balances Character Development, Hardcore Action: Review
Cross: Aldis Hodge-Led Alex Cross Series Sets Prime Video Debut Date
WWE Risks Swift Vengeance with Bad Blood PLE in Atlanta
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: "The Book of Carol" Was Meant To Be
AEW Rampage Review: An Unsightly Blemish on WWE MITB Weekend
Sausage Party: Foodtopia Intros Orange Julius, "Meatsack" Jack (VIDEO)
WWE Money in the Bank Preview: How to Watch the Greatest PLE Ever
Evil Is "Sexy and Up For Grabs": Herbers Clarifies Cancellation Record
The Boys S04: Hackers Release Vought's Black Noir II Audition Video
Smiling Friends, Rick and Morty Fans: Yes, You Can Love Both Shows
My Adventures with Superman S02E08 Preview: Kara's Brainiac Beatdown
Ncuti Gatwa's First Doctor Who Signing at London Comic Con in November
Mayor of Kingstown S03E06: "Ecotone" Preview: An Ultimatum For Mike
Doctor Who: Sorry, Grumpy Adults: The Disney+ Era Is For Kids & Teens
From One Side Of London Film And Comic Con 2024 To The Other (Video)
