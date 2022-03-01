South Park, HALO, Edge, Manifest & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 01 Mar 22

Fake the heat and scratch the itch/Skinned up knees and salty lips/I'll breathe your life Vicks vapor life/And when you binge I purge alike/Let go it's harder holding on/One more trip and I'll be gone/So keep your head up/Keep it on, just a whisper I'll be gone/Take a breath and make it big/It's the last you'll ever get/Break your neck with diamond noose/It's the last you'll ever choose/I am, I am I said I'm not myself, but I'm not dead and I'm not for sale/Hold me closer, closer let me go let me be just let me be/I am, I am I said I'm not myself, but I'm not dead and I'm not for sale/So keep your bankroll lottery eat your salad day deathbed motorcade… BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Stone Temple Pilots for "Trippin' on a Hole in a Paper Heart" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & reviews for this morning includes Paramount+'s HALO sharing a new teaser & character posters of Master Chief and more, Secret Invasion star Samuel L. Jackson calls out Joe Rogan, Edge is looking for a WWE WrestleMania opponent, Comedy Central's South Park returns to The Cold War, FOX's The Cleaning Lady goes "Gangsta," Manifest might be meeting its final destiny this November on Netflix, Arrow alums Juliana Harkavy & Kacey Rohl join ABC's L.A. Law revival pilot, AMC's Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk recalls Steven Seagal hosting SNL in the 1990s, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Tuesday, March 1, 2022:

HALO Character Posters Find Master Chief & More Reporting for Duty

Bob Odenkirk Makes Case for Steven Seagal as SNL's Worst Host Ever

Samuel L. Jackson Not Buying Joe Rogan's N-Word "Apology" & Excuses

Batwoman S03 Finale: Alice's "Low Point"; Ryan's "Worst-Case Scenario"

Walker: Independence Taps Matt Barr to Portray 1880s Hoyt Rawlins

Star Trek: Discovery S04E11 Promo: Burnham, Book & Tarka Trade Places

Edge's Surprise WrestleMania Opponent Backstage Right Now? Spoilers!

The Endgame Season 1 E02 Preview: Elena Forces Val's Past Into Play

Naomi S01E06 Preview: "Homecoming" Hits a Little Too Close to Home

HALO Roll Call Teaser Wants to Know If You're Ready for the Big Drop

Superman & Lois Season 2 E06 Preview: Things Get Really You-Know-What

Titans Writer & EP Confirms Season 4 Filming Officially Underway

The Walking Dead S11E11 Images: Eugene & Connie Both Need Answers

Twisted Metal: Anthony Mackie-Led Adapt Gets Peacock Series Order

Charmed Cast Honors Those Who Paved the Way for Them; S04E01 Preview

WWE Plans WrestleMania Title vs. Title Match to Have No Consequences

Star Trek: Picard Cast Sets Stage for Season 2; New Images Released

South Park S25E04: Can Mr. Mackey & A VHS Copy of Red Dawn Save Them?

The Always Sunny Podcast Preview: Kaitlin Olson aka Sweet Dee Calls In

The Cleaning Lady S01E08: Thony Goes "Full On Gangsta" to Save Luca

Manifest Fans Have Stephen King to Thank for Season 4 Return Intel

Shining Vale: Merrin Dungey, Co-Creator Jeff Astrof Talk STARZ Series

Undercover Underage Interview: Roo Powell Discusses ID Series & SOSA

Doctor Who: A Celebration of The Master & Our Love for Hammy Villainy

L.A. Law: Arrow Alums Juliana Harkavy & Kacey Rohl Join ABC Revival

Star Trek, Drag Race, SNL, TWD & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 28 Feb 22

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.