Star Trek, Pam & Tommy, The Boys & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 17 Feb 22

With respect to Thirty Seconds to Mars for "The Kill (Bury Me)" (check out the video at the end of our recap), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes HBO Max's Peacemaker, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Hulu's Pam & Tommy, HBO Max's Our Flag Means Death, Amazon's The Boys: Diabolical, Netflix's Stranger Things, Paramount Network's Yellowstone, HBO's The Time Traveler's Wife, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a look back at our reviews during this round, including Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc & USA Network's WWE NXT.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Thursday, February 17, 2022:

Peacemaker: Patton Oswalt's S01 Finale Prediction; James Gunn Responds

Yellowstone Actor Skipping SAG Awards: "I Will Not Get Vaccinated"

The Sandman About "Surprising You" & "Reinventing Itself": Neil Gaiman

Pam & Tommy: "America's Ass" Chris Evans Almost Lee's "Crüe Member"

WWE Cancels 205 Live, Launches NXT Level Up Instead

The Batman Director Matt Reeves Talks Gotham, Penguin Spinoffs & More

Peacemaker Returning for Season 2; Gunn Thanks Everyone for Support

Peacemaker Season 2: HBO Max "Feeling Good"; Quiet on Second Spinoff

The Last of Us Won't Be Hitting Screens in 2022: HBO/HBO Max Confirms

Julia: HBO Max Previews Series Take on Iconic Chef Julia Child's Life

AEW Announces Live Music Concert

Rare Xena: Warrior Princess Mosaic Honors Cast & Crew

Our Flag Means Death Sets Sail This March; Trailer, Key Art Released

Star Trek: ViacomCBS Not Too Happy with Strange New Worlds Screencaps

The Boys: Diabolical Trailer – Yes, That's Simon Pegg Voicing Hughie

New England Patriots Docuseries "The Dynasty" Ordered By Apple TV+

Rick and Morty Send In Pickle Rick; James Gunn Has "Some Suspicions"

The Last of Us Star Pedro Pascal: HBO Series Will Not Disappoint Fans

Hit Row Returns: Former NXT Faction Reuniting at MCW Spring Fever

Stranger Things: David Harbour Posts S04 Update During MSG Knicks Game

The Time Traveler's Wife: Steven Moffat Discusses HBO Series Adapt

Brock Lesnar Opens Up About How His Life Has Been Going To Pat McAfee

Peacemaker Star Chukwudi Iwuji Talks [SPOILER]'s Fate & Cast Chemistry

Paramount+ Adds Showtime Content, Will Allow In-App Bundle Upgrade

Now here's a look at our latest round-up of reviews- this time around, we have Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc and USA Network's WWE NXT:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc E11 Review

NXT Vengeance Day Recap: Did Bron Breakker Retain His Title?

