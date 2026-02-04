Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Starfleet Academy/Sisko, Fallout, Monarch & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Starfleet Academy, Fallout, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Doctor Who, Bridgerton, High Potential, and more!

Article Summary Dive into Starfleet Academy S01E05 as SAM searches for crucial answers about Sisko's legacy.

Get the latest sneak peeks and trailers for Fallout Season 2 and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Catch up on top TV headlines including Doctor Who, Bridgerton, and RuPaul's Drag Race updates.

Explore must-read reviews, previews, and TV industry news for true television enthusiasts.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Drag Race, Cape Fear, The Last of Us, Starfleet Academy, Fallout, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Doctor Who, Bridgerton, Best Medicine, Harlan Coben's Final Twist, High Potential, Will Trent, Scrubs, School Spirits, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, February 4th, 2026:

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Ep. 5: The (Lack of) Talent Show Begins!

Widow's Bay: Apple TV Previews Matthew Rhys-Starring Horror/Comedy

WWE Raw Review: Roman Reigns Tells CM Punk How He Really Feels

Cape Fear: Apple TV Previews Bardem, Adams & Wilson-Starring Series

The Last of Us Season 3: Lendeborg Jr. Set as Manny; Clea DuVall Cast

Starfleet Academy S01E05 Trailer: SAM's Searching for Sisko Answers

Fallout Season 2 Finale Sneak Peek: The Ghoul's Got a Few Questions

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 Trailer: Kong, Godzilla & Titan X

Doctor Who "Never Going to Be Star Wars" Is a Good Thing: Mark Gatiss

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Preview Puts the "Tease" in Teaser

NFL Commissioner on Bad Bunny/Halftime Show, Super Bowl/ICE Agents

Starfleet Academy S01E05: "Series Acclimation Mil" Images Released

Disney Names Josh D'Amaro as New CEO; Walden Promoted to President/CCO

Don Lemon to Jimmy Kimmel: Trump Wants "To Instill Fear" with Arrest

Fallout, Bad Bunny/Kid Rock, Stranger Things '85: BCTV Daily Dispatch

2026 NFL Pro Bowl Games Viewing Guide: Here's What You Need to Know!

Fear Factor: House of Fear E04 "Main Drag" Exclusive: Damienne Rules!

Best Medicine Season 1 Episode 5 "Hello Darkness, My Port Wenn"

Harlan Coben's Final Twist: Our Episode 5 "Shot in the Dark" Preview

High Potential: Here's Your S02E12 "The Faust and the Furious" Preview

Will Trent: Enjoy This S04E05 "Nice to Meet You, Malcolm" Preview

Stumble: Brown & Dunbar on Adjusting to Weekly TV, Showrunners & More

Scrubs Teasers Spotlight Interns Gridley's Blake & Mohammadi's Amara

School Spirits: Ventura on Show's Prophetic Themes & Lasting Bonds

AnimEigo Sets First Wave of "Deep Dives" Classic Anime for Blu-Ray

