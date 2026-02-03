Posted in: Collectibles, Comics, Games, Movies, TV | Tagged: disney

Disney Names Josh D'Amaro as New CEO; Walden Promoted to President/CCO

The Walt Disney Company board has announced Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Experiences, as the company's new CEO, taking over for Bob Iger.

It appears the rumblings last week that The Walt Disney Company board would be voting on a new CEO to take over from the outgoing Bob Iger were true, with "The Mouse" announcing that Josh D'Amaro, Chairman, Disney Experiences, would be taking the top spot. Following yesterday's unanimous vote, D'Amaro's appointment as CEO will be effective beginning with Disney's annual meeting on March 18th. D'Amaro has been with the company since 1998 and has made a major name for himself regarding the success of "The Mouse's" parks, cruises, merchandising, and more. In addition, Dana Walden, current Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment, has been promoted to President and Chief Creative Officer of The Walt Disney Company and will report directly to D'Amaro (also effective on March 18th).

"I am immensely grateful to the Board for entrusting me with leading a company that means so much to me and millions around the world," D'Amaro shared in a statement. "Disney's strength has always come from our people and the creative excellence that defines our stories and experiences. There is no limit to what Disney can achieve, and I am excited to work with our teams across the company and brilliant creative partners to honor Disney's remarkable legacy while continuing to innovate, grow, and deliver exceptional value for our consumers and shareholders. I also want to express my gratitude to Bob Iger for his generous mentorship, his friendship, and the profound impact of his leadership."

"Josh D'Amaro is an exceptional leader and the right person to become our next CEO," added Iger, who will serve as a Senior Advisor through the remainder of his contract, set to end on December 31st. "He has an instinctive appreciation of the Disney brand, and a deep understanding of what resonates with our audiences, paired with the rigor and attention to detail required to deliver some of our most ambitious projects. His ability to combine creativity with operational excellence is exemplary and I am thrilled for Josh and the company." Regarding Walden, Iger continued, "Dana Walden is an excellent leader who commands tremendous respect from the creative community. Given that creativity is at the heart of everything Disney does, she is a wonderful choice to serve in this new leadership role. In the years since Dana joined Disney, she has accumulated great knowledge about the many facets of our businesses and brands, and is very well prepared to be President and Chief Creative Officer."

"Josh D'Amaro possesses that rare combination of inspiring leadership and innovation, a keen eye for strategic growth opportunities, and a deep passion for the Disney brand and its people – all of which make him the right person to take the helm as Disney's next CEO," noted James Gorman, Chairman of The Walt Disney Company Board of Directors. "Throughout this search process, Josh has demonstrated a strong vision for the company's future and a deep understanding of the creative spirit that makes Disney unique in an ever-changing marketplace. He has an outstanding record of business achievement, collaborating with some of the biggest names in entertainment to bring their stories to life in our parks, showcasing the power of combining Disney storytelling with cutting-edge technology. The Board believes he is exceptionally well prepared to guide this global company forward to serve our consumers around the world and create long-term value for shareholders."

