Stargirl, Harley Quinn, Criminal Minds & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

With today's "Long-Distance Dispatch" bringing us P.O.D. with "Youth of the Nation," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes CW18 Milwaukee clarifying some DC's Stargirl confusion & offering a Superman & Lois update, HBO Max returning to Amazon Prime Video Channels, NBC's Cheers cast members honoring Kirstie Alley, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 6 finale making us nervous, a Marvel Studios Concept Artist sharing a great look at some previously unseen Ironheart armor, HBO Max's Harley Quinn EP Patrick Schumacker teasing "a lotta cameos" for the Valentine's Day special, and Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution dropping preview images for this week's chapter.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Stargirl, Harley Quinn, Criminal Minds & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: USA Network's WWE NXT/Raw, Netflix's The Sandman, Netflix's Wednesday, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, The Always Sunny Podcast/Danny DeVito, Netflix's You, Disney+'s Andor, NBC's Saturday Night Live, The CW's The Winchesters, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Wednesday, December 7, 2022:

DC's Stargirl: CW18 on Season/Series Finale Confusion; Superman & Lois

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 16 Ep. 4 Preview Images Released

NXT Will Feature 2 Wild Card Matches With Deadline Implications

Harley Quinn EP: Valentine's Day Special Has "A Lotta Cameos"

The Sandman: Neil Gaiman on Death/Dream Deleted Scene, Delirium & More

WWE Raw: Who Won the Poker Tournament and Other Important Results

Wednesday Surpasses 750M Hours Viewed, On Track to Hit 1 Billion

Charlie Cox on Daredevil/Karen Page/Jennifer Walters Love Triangle

The Always Sunny Podcast Gang Getting Danny DeVito In Their Stockings

You Season 4 Images: Prof. Jonathan Moore Prefers A Hands-On Approach

Andor Series 2 Sets Filming In Twickenham Stadium, South West London

Cheers Cast Members Honor Their Late Co-Star Kirstie Alley

Ironheart: Marvel Studios Concept Artist Shares Unseen Mk 2.0 Armor

Saturday Night Live Intros Steve Martin, Martin Short, Brandi Carlile

Rick and Morty: 4 Season 6 Finale Theories We Hope We're Wrong About

HBO Max/Amazon Prime Video Channels Return Deal Includes New Service

The Winchesters Midseason Finale Offers Supernatural Family Reunions

