Bosch: Legacy, The Lincoln Lawyer in the Daily LITG, 27th March, 2024

Bosch: Legacy, The Lincoln Lawyer topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about all sorts of stuff.

Bosch: Legacy, The Lincoln Lawyer topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Bosch: Legacy, The Lincoln Lawyer tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Kate Mulgrew Toasts Star Trek

LITG two years ago, Simu Liu Says No To Master Of Kung Fu

LITG three years ago, Jerrymandering On Rick & Morty

LITG four years ago – the comic books ran out.

And no one knew what to do.

LITG five years ago – Snyder was cut

And Plison Ivy was problematic.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Mike Friedrich, publisher of Star*Reach, writer for Justice League of America and Iron Man, former owner of WonderCon, deacon.

publisher of Star*Reach, writer for Justice League of America and Iron Man, former owner of WonderCon, deacon. Mike Chen , inker on Elementals, Robotech: The Macross Saga and The Black Hood.

, inker on Elementals, Robotech: The Macross Saga and The Black Hood. John Floyd inker on Archer & Armstrong, Batman, Silver Surfer, Django Unchained.

inker on Archer & Armstrong, Batman, Silver Surfer, Django Unchained. John Taddeo creator of Superverse

creator of Superverse Tim Davis of Alternate Reality, Chicago

of Alternate Reality, Chicago Chris Batista , artist on Booster Gold, Steel Spider-Man 2099, Spaceknights, Thunderbolts, Legion, JLA and 52.

, artist on Booster Gold, Steel Spider-Man 2099, Spaceknights, Thunderbolts, Legion, JLA and 52. Andrew Thomas, social media manager at Chapterhouse

social media manager at Chapterhouse Shehi Scott of TRIBE Studio Comics

of TRIBE Studio Comics Kyle David Ritter , comics colourist

, comics colourist John Tinkess of Another Dimension Comics, Calgary

